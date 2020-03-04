In regard to the other five sites, Morse said, the Working Group felt it was unnecessary to give its architectural design team something there wasn’t a lot of response behind, although none are officially off the table.

Members of the community were gathered to discuss two potential locations for a new center: the existing building at 345 Walnut St. or the Newton Centre Triangle parking lot. NewCAL’s Working Group selected these two sites after processing hundreds of comments, both positive and negative, in response to these locations out of the seven in consideration.

“I would like to remind everyone that we are good people working toward a common cause,” said Josh Morse, the city’s commissioner of Public Buildings, as he opened the community meeting Feb. 27 at the Newton Senior Center.

Jayne Colino, director of the Department of Senior Services, said the current Senior Center building has 6,000 square feet of usable space for activities and programming, which results in wait lists for many, if not all, of the Center’s offerings.

“Sometimes the building runs us rather than us running the building,” Colino said.

Redeveloping the existing Senior Center in Newtonville would require gutting the existing infrastructure and increasing the square footage to 35,000, while keeping the historic front façade intact. Renovations could make the interior unrecognizable, and some residents said they hoped the project would preserve the inside’s historical nature instead of destroying it.

The building would have two to three stories, Colino said, and include several multipurpose rooms, including a gymnasium, art studio, kitchen, cafe, and community lounge. The project would require extending the back of the building into the Center’s 13-space parking lot.

The existing Senior Center is predicted to be completed within four to five years at a cost of around $16.5 million, although the budget limits the committee’s ability to acquire an additional parking structure, Morse told the residents at the meeting.

The Newton Centre Triangle lot presents its own challenges. In order for construction to begin, Morse said, officials must replicate the 155 spaces that are already in the Triangle, while also accounting for increased traffic and an impact on sight lines. However, some residents pointed to how Newton Centre is more centrally located and could possibly attract seniors from that area to utilize the facilities.

With an expected 8-to-10-year time span for completion, Morse said, the Triangle lot will require more time and a higher budget but potentially could boost Newton Centre’s appeal.

Some residents said they fear the impact the lengthy construction time will have on small businesses in Newton Centre.

Marianne Louderback, a resident of Newton Centre who attended the meeting, described how the Triangle lot is vital to the livelihood of local businesses in the area, as it already fills up during lunchtime and post-work hours.

“I think what it comes down to is which location will be the least disruptive to small business owners, customers, and people visiting the center,” Louderback said.

Brooke Lipsitt, a member of the Working Group, said there are bigger issues than parking, which will be a challenge in either location.

“The question is which is a better space for the building,” Lipsitt said.

Currently, seniors can use their permits to park in the Austin Street municipal lot a block away from the Newton Senior Center, or on adjacent Highland Avenue, when the main lot fills up, Lipsitt said.

Morse said they expect more details on the layout and design at the next meeting in March.

After almost two hours of conversation, residents agreed to disagree, awaiting the design team’s feedback and further community input in the coming weeks.

“The community is hungry for the next step,” Colino said. “Whenever you put in new construction of anything, it has a community impact.”

Sarah Finkel can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.