“We applied the pressure in the first and came out on top, and then I think we just broke down defensively at the beginning of the second,” Newton goalie Lucas Maregni said. “It obviously wasn’t part of the game plan.”

The Newton South Lions fell to the Cambridge Falcons in a 4-3 battle at John A. Ryan Arena in Watertown. The loss came on the heels of their Senior Day win Feb. 15 against cross-town rivals Newton North.

Despite securing a two-goal lead in the first period, the Newton South boys’ hockey team’s season came to an end in the quarterfinals of the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association tournament March 1.

Newton South set the tone early, two minutes into the first period when senior Sebastian Pike one timed the puck past goalie Lukas Foley-Fiore of the Cambridge Rindge and Latin varsity Boys Ice Hockey team.

“I went hard to the net and got a great pass from Nathan Golan,” Pike said.

After the goal, Cambridge gained possession and made a break for the net. Graham Quigley went one versus one with Maregni, but Quigley was unable to convert.

Pike scored again with less than one minute remaining to place Newton in a comfortable, two-goal lead heading into the second period.

“I carried the puck wide and got it up in the high slot across the goalie’s pads,” Pike said.

The second period opened with a penalty against the Lion’s star blueliner, Alex Klapes. Cambridge took advantage of the power play and scored two goals within the 120 seconds when Klapes was removed from the ice.

“They came out flying on all cylinders, and we just didn't match it,” Pike said. “We got complacent.”

Newton South head coach Chris Ryberg said, “They got their momentum from that penalty, and we had trouble getting it back.”

The Falcons scored two more times in the second period to take the lead 4-2. Seven minutes into the third period, Newton’s Michael Defranco received a pass from Pike and fired it past the left shoulder of Foley-Fiore. The game ended in a 4-3 victory in favor of Cambridge.

“There is great leadership on this team,” Ryberg said. “[The seniors] set a great example for the younger guys and we have a great group coming back next year, so we’re ready for that.”

Maregni said this is “by far the best hockey team” he has ever played with.

“I will miss being in the locker room with everyone and preparing week in and week out for our next game,” he said.

Paige Mautner can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.