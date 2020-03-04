One person was killed early Wednesday in a single vehicle crash on Interstate 93 in Methuen, according to State Police.

The vehicle crashed around 2 a.m. on the Exit 47 ramp on the northbound side of I-93, David Procopio, spokesman for State Police wrote in an e-mail Wednesday. Exit 47 is the Pelham Street ramp, State Police said.

The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene, State Police said. The person’s gender and age were not immediately available.