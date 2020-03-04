Ramona was 12 weeks old when she was found cowering in the woods by a Good Samaritan out walking her own dog on the evening of Nov. 15, the MSPCA said. The pitbull mix couldn’t walk and was covered in open wounds, but her tail wagged when the woman approached her, MSPCA said.

A puppy that was found with extensive chemical burns, bite marks, and a broken elbow next to a trail in Acton is up for adoption after months of recovery, the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said Wednesday.

Ramona was found with extensive chemical burns and a broken leg near a trail in Acton in November. Now she is healthy and up for adoption at the MSPCA Angell’s Boston Animal Care and Adoption Center.

The woman immediately brought Ramona to MSPCA’s Angell Animal Medical Center, where officials worried that Ramona’s injured leg would have to be amputated, or that she might never get better.

Advertisement

Officials are offering a $1,000 reward to anyone with information about Ramona’s abuse that could lead to an animal cruelty conviction, the MSPCA said.

The MSPCA said Ramona has undergone multiple procedures that require dead skin to be removed from her body to help new tissue to form, and she has also had nasal surgery, scar revisions, and a lot of pain medication.

After about four months of medical care and living at the MSPCA Angell’s Boston Animal Care and Adoption Center, Ramona is finally healthy enough to find a permanent home.

“The resilience she’s shown in enduring one medical procedure after another is a testament to her courage and strong will,” said Anna Rafferty-Arnold, associate director of the Boston Adoption Center. “The most rewarding part of Ramona’s journey, both for her and for us, will be to see her going home.”

The MSPCA said the now 7-month-old puppy has become more affectionate, playful, and outgoing since she was found. More than 1,700 followers have kept up with Ramona’s journey on Instagram, and Rafferty-Arnold said it won’t be easy choosing from a large pool of potential adopters.

Advertisement

“We’re expecting huge demand from potential adopters, owing to how famous Ramona has become,” said Rafferty-Arnold. “Unfortunately, there’s only one Ramona, and our task now is to do everything possible to find her the best possible home.”

The MSPCA is including beginner obedience training in Ramona’s adoption fee, and is looking to match Ramona with adopters who will continue this training. She has so far learned to walk on a leash and come when called, but she still needs more work to “become the best citizen she can be,” said Rob Halpin, an MSPCA spokesman.

Halpin said Ramona would be happiest with an active person or family.

“This is a dog who is very active, who loves to be outside, who loves to chase toys, and who loves to go for walks,” Halpin said. “She wouldn’t do too well in a sedentary lifestyle.”

Those hoping to adopt Ramona will be able to apply in-person at the MSPCA’s Boston location at 350 South Huntington Ave. in Jamaica Plain from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Potential adopters who the MSPCA thinks will meet Ramona’s needs best will be notified beginning March 10.

“Despite all she’s been through, she’s a really loving, playful puppy,” Rafferty-Arnold said.

If you have information about Ramona’s abuse, call the Acton Police Department at 978-929-7711 or the MSPCA’s Law Enforcement Department at 800-628-5808.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.