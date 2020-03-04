Rhett’s owner, Calvin Iwanicki, told The Daily Free Press that the 12-year-old dog died as a result of a heart condition after receiving an initial diagnosis in August 2019.

Rhett, the Boston terrier and unofficial Boston University mascot whose tongue-teasing smile was a frequent presence on the Commonwealth Avenue campus, died Tuesday, the university’s student-run newspaper reported.

Iwanicki announced Rhett’s death to the BU community by sitting in the university’s student center and holding up a sign with a photo of the terrier that read: “Rest in peace! Rhett died today. He loved all of you!!!” according to the Free Press.

“He certainly brought a lot of smiles to lots of folks on the BU campus over the years, going up and down,” Colin Riley, a university spokesman, told the Free Press.

Iwanicki told the publication in 2019 that Rhett has been visiting the campus since 2008, and his favorite haunts were the Union, the College of Arts and Sciences, and riding the elevators in Warren Towers, a dorm building.

Several Boston University students and alums took to Twitter to remember the furry mascot:





