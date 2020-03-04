The statement noted that the 2024 applications mark "the third time in Harvard’s history that applications have exceeded 40,000."

In a statement posted to The Harvard Gazette, which is published by the school, university officials said applications for the 2024 class totaled 40,246, down from the 43,330 who sought admission to the class of 2023.

Just over 40,000 prospective students applied to Harvard’s class of 2024, a slight dip from the previous year but only the third time the Ivy League institution has eclipsed that threshold in its centuries-long history, the university said Wednesday.

It was a milestone hailed by William R. Fitzsimmons, Harvard’s dean of admissions and financial aid.

"We continue to be excited by the extraordinary students from across the nation and around the world who apply to Harvard College,” Fitzsimmons said in the statement.

There are precious few seats available for the massive applicant pool. Of the 43,330 hopefuls for the class of 2023, just 2,009 were accepted, according to stats posted to Harvard’s website.

In Wednesday’s statement, Harvard said that for students not receiving need-based financial aid, the total cost of attendance including tuition, room, board and fees is slated to jump by 4 percent to $72,391 for the 2020–2021 academic year.

But more than half of Harvard students receive need-based aid, with the average grant totaling $53,000, according to the statement.

Applicants for the 2024 class will learn if they got in on March 26. A Harvard pedigree has long been viewed as a path to entry into the hallowed halls of law, medicine, politics, high finance, and careers in academia, among other ruthlessly competitive fields.

Also Wednesday, Harvard said it will expand its financial aid program by scrapping the “summer work expectation” for students starting in the 2020-2021 academic year from all financial aid awards. The school said students will still be expected to pony up $3,500 “through term-time work to meet their estimated personal expenses.”

In addition, Harvard said, the Faculty of Arts and Sciences is investing about $2 million to fund the aid program expansion. The goal, according to Harvard, is to allow students receiving aid “more flexibility to pursue academic, public service, or internship opportunities during the summer.”

Claudine Gay, the Edgerley Family Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, welcomed the news in the statement.

“This initiative is part of a broader effort to ensure that students can engage fully, explore bravely, make authentic choices, and realize their full potential as members of the Harvard community,” Gay said.









Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.