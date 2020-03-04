The e-mail said a faculty member received a “presumptive positive” test result for the coronavirus, so the school provided that faculty member’s class rosters to state health officials, who began contacting the families of those students on Tuesday night.

And the Catholic high school in Pawtucket plans to remain closed another week, until March 16, now that three people have tested positive for coronavirus after going on a school trip to Italy in mid-February, Principal Daniel Richard wrote.

Saint Raphael Academy students who had direct contact with a faculty member who tested positive for coronavirus will be under self-quarantine until March 12, the principal said Wednesday in an e-mail to parents.

The message did not say how many students who had direct contact with the faculty member are now under self-quarantine.

State health officials have announced that a woman in her 20s who lives in Norfolk County, Massachusetts, had tested positive for coronavirus after going on the European trip with Saint Raphael Academy.

She was the third person from the trip who has tested positive for Covid-19, health officials said. The first was a Saint Raphael’s staff member in his 40s who was hospitalized, and the second was a teenager who went to school for three days after the trip before going home sick.

Richard said the Department of Health has indicated that self-quarantine is only for Saint Raphael Academy students who were in direct contact with the faculty member.

“Parents, siblings and other household members are not impacted and may go about business as usual,” he wrote. “Students who are not self-quarantined are allowed to be out in public.”

Saint Raphael Academy had planned to remain closed all of this week, but now it plans to wait another week before allowing students to return to campus.

“Although transmission risk is still low, we prefer to take a conservative approach,” Richard wrote. “We know that this is unconventional, and we ask for your continued patience and cooperation as we work to safeguard the well-being of the community.”

The state Department of Health is not requiring that the school remain closed, he said, but the administration decided to keep the school closed and have students continue doing online coursework next week.

Richard said school officials are working to determine how extracurricular activities, including sports and drama, will be conducted while the school is closed.

Richard noted that a coronavirus test came back negative for an Achievement First charter school staff member who served as a chaperone on the trip. “We are very relieved for her and the school community,” he wrote.

East Providence teachers staying home, may have been exposed to coronavirus

Two East Providence teachers are staying home amid concerns that they were exposed to the coronavirus, the schools superintendent announced.

A teacher at Silver Spring Elementary School is home because her husband tested positive for Covid-19 after traveling to Italy in mid-February with Saint Raphael Academy, a Catholic school in Pawtucket, Superintendent Kathryn M. Crowley said in a statement on the school district website.

The Silver Spring teacher attended school for two days but is now voluntarily quarantined at home and has not reported any symptoms, Crowley said.

The teacher’s husband, who is in his 40s, has been hospitalized as Rhode Island’s first confirmed case of Covid-19, the respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus.

In all, three people who went on the trip to Italy, France, and Spain with Saint Raphael Academy have contracted Covid-19; a fourth has tested negative.

The second teacher, who works at East Providence’s Career and Technical Center, has decided to stay at home for the rest of this week “out of an abundance of caution” because she went on a family vacation to Italy in February, Crowley said in the statement, which does not name the teachers.

That teacher plans to contact the state Department of Health if she has any symptoms, the statement says.

Meanwhile, Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo is advising colleges and other schools to cancel trips abroad, just as Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker has done. Raimondo noted that a trip to Europe organized by St. Raphael Academy has already resulted in three positive tests for coronavirus. “That falls into the category of commonsense,” she said.

