Instead, after Biden’s big win South Carolina, opponents quickly dropped out and endorsed him, and all the media coverage afterward helped him overcame some basic campaign fundamentals. He has already been declared the winner in nine of 14 Super Tuesday state contests, and two remain too close to call. Biden is now the biggest comeback kid in a presidential primary in American history.

The 72 hours between former vice president Joe Biden’s victory speech in South Carolina Saturday, to his victory speech on Super Tuesday will be studied and analyzed for years. Simply put: A candidate who finishes fourth in Iowa and fifth in New Hampshire has virtually no real campaign left. It usually means it’s time to drop out.

After Super Tuesday defied all expectations we have a new day on the political calendar: What The Heck Just Happened Wednesday.

Advertisement

Where the race stands now:

The reality is whiplash inducing: This is now a Democratic nomination that’s Biden’s to lose.

Entering Super Tuesday the central question was whether this would be simply a one-person coronation, a two-person race, or a three-person contest. The understanding was that Senator Bernie Sanders could hold an insurmountable delegate lead, or Biden could hang on enough to make it a two-person contest, or maybe Senator Elizabeth Warren or former mayor Michael Bloomberg of New York City could muscle their way into making it a three-person contest.

But the answer after Super Tuesday is that this is now a two-person contest, with Biden in the lead and Sanders on the ropes.

By all estimates, Biden is now the delegate leader in the race. The lineup of states could look pretty great for Biden, particularly two weeks from now. More on that below.

Four things to watch going forward:

1. What will Warren do?

Warren has now done two things that are supposed to be campaign enders. First, she is a Massachusetts politician who badly lost the New Hampshire primary. Given how well Massachusetts politicians have done in the past in New Hampshire — and she held the same advantages those in the past did — she could have hung it up weeks ago. But now she wakes up Wednesday seeing that she not only lost among Democrats in her home state, but she actually finished third.

Advertisement

Ouch.

Beyond those demoralizing events will come a lot of political pressure, particularly from Sanders supporters, to bow out of the race. They will argue she is simply hurting the progressive cause by remaining in the race, thinking that any vote for Warren is somehow stealing from Sanders, who suddenly needs every possible vote.

To be clear: Warren does have the money and energy to play this out another week and see if she is the next comeback story. She could also take the political heat off of herself and pledge, today, that every delegate she earns will go to Sanders at the Democratic National Convention. And, look, Sanders may want Warren’s talents in the next debate to destroy Biden like she did Bloomberg in the Nevada debate.

But what is less clear than ever before in her campaign is how she becomes the Democratic nominee.

2. What will Bloomberg do?

Here is a headline for those who have an expensive Bloomberg terminal: spending $560 million to only win American Samoa is a bad return on investment.

Advertisement

Late on Tuesday night, Bloomberg’s campaign manager said the team will have a conversation Wednesday about what to do next. However, if the whole point of the Bloomberg campaign was to rescue the moderate lane because Biden was not getting it done, then, well, the point of the campaign no longer exists.

3. What can Sanders do to overcome some fundamental flaws?

Eighteen states have now voted and there are some troubling themes for Sanders.

Sanders vowed to grow and change the electorate to help him win the nomination and demonstrate to skeptical Democrats that by doing so he could actually beat Trump in the fall. The results in Virginia undercut this argument in two ways. Turnout there doubled compared to 2016, but it was not a coalition that Sanders built. Biden crushed him there.

Another flaw: Sanders is looking like a niche candidate. Besides winning his home state of Vermont or his win with 40 percent of the vote in Nevada, Sanders is only getting 30 percent or worse in every contest. A week ago he looked like the person with the momentum in the race, but it appears that his support is staying the same and not growing. Now that Sanders is losing the delegate count to Biden, this is a huge problem.

4. Michigan could be everything

Next Tuesday there are six contests. As of this moment Sanders can only assume he can win one of them: Washington state. (Then again, Biden wasn’t supposed to beat Sanders in Massachusetts and he did.)

Advertisement

With this being a two-person contest, the knockout blow could come in Michigan next week. This is a state that Sanders won in 2016 — defying all the polls saying he would lose — and will be the one place on the map in the next month where Sanders will needs to win again to show he is still in the game.

After all, even when people thought Sanders was in the driver’s seat, March 17 was supposed to be a big week for Biden because it played into his demographic strengths: Florida, Illinois, Ohio, Arizona. This is followed a week later by Georgia.

If Sanders doesn’t win in Michigan, then the political path for him to be the nomination is probably closed.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.