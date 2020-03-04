Losing her home state would deliver a painful symbolic blow to Warren and intensify questions about why the Cambridge Democrat remains in the race if she can’t win anywhere — even at home.

On the biggest election day on the Democrats’ primary calendar, Warren was trying to hold off the field’s front-runner, Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, as well as a resurgent Joe Biden, the former vice president who entered Super Tuesday with a fresh round of endorsements and momentum after a strong victory days earlier in South Carolina.

Massachusetts voters surged to the polls Tuesday in an unusually volatile Democratic presidential primary race that left Senator Elizabeth Warren in danger of an embarrassing loss in her home state.

Advertisement

The fight for the Democratic presidential nomination had shifted dramatically in just a few short days, injecting an exceptional amount of uncertainty into a contest that state officials expected to draw record-high participation on the Democratic side. CNN exit polling indicated that 49 percent of Massachusetts Democratic primary voters made up their minds in the last few days.

Three candidates dropped out following Saturday’s South Carolina primary, and two of those departing — Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., who had been polling in double digits here, and Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota — quickly endorsed Biden.

The fallout from South Carolina dramatically shifted the political landscape and cemented the former vice president as the primary moderate alternative to Sanders, the self-described democratic socialist, as voters in 14 states representing about one-third of pledged delegates headed to the polls Tuesday.

With 6 percent of precincts reporting at 9 p.m., Sanders and Biden were tied at 29 percent and Warren trailed with 27 percent.

Another X-factor in the Massachusetts contest was the substantial campaign push made by former New York City mayor and billionaire Michael Bloomberg, who saturated the airwaves here with radio, television, and digital advertising as part of his unconventional strategy of skipping the first four states to focus on Super Tuesday contests and beyond.

Advertisement

Further unsettling the contest here: Roughly 190,000 people voted early in the state’s Democratic primary, all before Buttigieg, Klobuchar, and billionaire Tom Steyer withdrew from contention.

Sanders, 78, made a strong play to win Massachusetts — and the biggest share of the state’s 91 pledged delegates — hosting two big rallies on either side of the state that drew thousands over the weekend. It was a show of force analysts that read as both an effort to amass as many delegates as possible Tuesday but also to make a point that Warren is not a viable presidential candidate, even in a state where she has been twice elected to the Senate.

Warren, for her part, chose not to spend time campaigning in her home state, instead relying on surrogates to rally her volunteers and supporters in recent days. Before Tuesday, the 70-year-old former Harvard law professor had last campaigned in Massachusetts on Dec. 31.

Warren’s campaign also appeared to be protecting against the possibility of an embarrassing night. The candidate did not stick around for a “victory” party, flying instead to Detroit for a rally in a state where voters don’t go to the polls until next week.

“I’m in this race,” she told an amped-up crowd at Eastern Market in Detroit, “because I believe I will make the best president of the United States.”

Advertisement

And at least one event her campaign held Tuesday in Massachusetts was closed to the press, a rarity on the trail. Neither Sanders nor Biden themselves were in Massachusetts, but opened their "watch” parties in Boston and Quincy, respectively, to the public and reporters.

Matt Hughes of Medford, who crammed into a back room at Democracy Brewing in Downtown Crossing for the Sanders’ party, said he sees the campaign as a “mass movement.”

Winning Massachusetts, said the 28-year-old software engineer who wore a Sanders campaign button affixed to his beard, “would demonstrate the hunger people have for change.”

Nonetheless, hundreds of supporters greeted Warren like a returning hero in Cambridge on Tuesday morning, lining the sidewalks for blocks to cheer the liberal firebrand, her husband, Bruce H. Mann, and their golden retriever, Bailey, as they made their way to their local polling site.

She shook hands, embraced people, and stopped for selfies. At one point, the crowd chanted, “I am a Warren Democrat.”

Recent polling suggested Warren was at risk of becoming the first major presidential candidate from Massachusetts to lose their home state’s primary in the 80 years since John F. Kennedy easily captured the win here in 1960.

It’s stretch that saw Edward M. Kennedy (1980), Michael Dukakis (1988), Paul Tsongas (1992), John Kerry (2004), and Mitt Romney (2008 and 2012) all win the Massachusetts primary, with three of them — Dukakis, Kerry, and Romney in 2012 — ultimately winning his party’s nomination.

Advertisement

(The Brookline-born Robert F. Kennedy lost the Massachusetts Democratic primary in 1968 to Eugene McCarthy, but Kennedy was then a senator from New York.)

“I’m not worried,” Warren said after voting for herself, when asked about the prospect of losing her home state to Sanders. “I am happy to be part of this Democratic process.”

Meanwhile, former governor William F. Weld was projected to lose the Republican primary to President Trump.

The other home state candidate, Warren, enjoyed much more support.

Mal Malme, a 54-year-old theater artist and performer from Cambridge, called Warren a uniter, someone who has “a genuine vision to make this world more equitable and fair for everybody,” and said the country needs someone in the White House “who is not a racist, who is not a bully.”

Other voters followed their heads, even though their hearts were with Warren.

“I wanted to vote Warren. I just don’t think she’s going to beat Trump,” said Brian Cheney, 28, of Cambridge, who backed Sanders instead. He likes the Vermont senator’s health care plan, but not all of his policy positions. "It seems like he’s got a much bigger backing right now going into it.”

For many voters, the decision came down to pragmatism rather than inspiration.

In Milton, Travis and Quin Robertson brought their 4-year-old daughter with them to the town’s senior center as they both reluctantly voted for the 77-year-old Biden. It was a decision they had made only the night before.

Advertisement

“The pendulum went so far right with Trump, and Bernie’s just so far left that we settled for the middle," said Travis. "Which is vanilla pudding.”

Stephanie Ebbert, Danny McDonald, and Katie Johnston of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Victoria McGrane can be reached at victoria.mcgrane@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @vgmac. Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout