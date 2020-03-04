The progressive candidate had previously vowed to take her race all the way to the convention, with her campaign manager calling the April 7 Wisconsin primary only the "half time" of the race.

Warren is spending Wednesday in the Boston area talking to her team to assess the path forward, a Warren aide said.

After a “Super Tuesday” of coast-to-coast losses, including a humbling third-place finish in her home state, Senator Elizabeth Warren is mulling her next steps as a presidential candidate.

But she’s come under pressure from some progressives, including Senator Bernie Sanders’ surrogate Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, to drop out in order to boost the left in the primary. Warren did not finish above third place in any primary contest so far, though she was on track to pick up a couple dozen delegates from Super Tuesday states.

Former vice president Joe Biden defeated Sanders in most of the 14 states that voted on Tuesday, suddenly propelling him into the race’s front-runner position after his former rivals, Senator Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg, dropped out and endorsed him. If Warren were to exit the race, it’s unclear whether that would benefit Sanders or Biden, however, given Warren draws support from an ideologically diverse swath of voters.

In another boost for Biden, former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg announced he was dropping out on Wednesday. The billionaire said he would throw his support behind the former vice president.

“I’ve always believed that defeating Donald Trump starts with uniting behind the candidate with the best shot to do it," Bloomberg said in a statement. “After yesterday’s vote, it is clear that candidate is my friend and a great American, Joe Biden.” Bloomberg spent half a billion dollars on advertising alone, but did not win any state on Tuesday.

Some Warren aides celebrated Bloomberg’s exit on Twitter, taking credit for denting his momentum with Warren’s crushing debate performance last month in Las Vegas. “Elizabeth Warren is to thank for standing in the way of an arrogant billionaire buying our party’s nomination,” Warren aide Sawyer Hackett wrote.

