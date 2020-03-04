Women holding signs reading "Let Dairy Die" stormed the podium where Biden was giving remarks Tuesday night.

Women holding signs reading “Let Dairy Die” stormed the podium where Biden was giving remarks Tuesday night, flanked by his wife and sister. Biden moved to the side as security and aides removed the women.

The aides included Biden adviser Symone Sanders, who was seen handily lifting one of the protesters and carrying her off stage, prompting a flood of praise on Twitter.

Sanders later quipped that she broke a nail during the encounter.





Protesters from the animal rights group have interrupted recent campaign events in Nevada and California. Topless women with “Let Dairy Die” written on their chests protested a Bernie Sanders campaign event earlier this month.

Advertisement

As soon as the women were removed, Biden resumed his remarks, seemingly unfazed.

A jubilant Biden celebrated a strong Super Tuesday performance and promising to defeat President Trump in November and “heal this country.”

Biden listed the several primaries he won across 14 states as he continued a remarkable resurrection since dismal finishes in Iowa and New Hampshire.

“It’s a good night, and it seems to be getting even better,” Biden said in Los Angeles. “They don’t call it Super Tuesday for nothing.”

Biden’s performance across the Super Tuesday states solidifies his position as moderate Democrats’ alternative to progressive leader Bernie Sanders, who also looked in position for a strong delegate haul.

Biden says, “We’re gonna do this, folks.”