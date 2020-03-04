Dr. Peter B. Bach cogently makes the argument that social and economic factors play a more significant role in improving life expectancy and health care outcomes than breakthroughs in scientific and medical research (“Drop in cancer deaths reflects failures of our society. Really.” Opinion, Feb. 21).

If you live in substandard housing or near an environmental hazard, or have inadequate nutrition, or cannot afford your prescription drugs and postpone needed medical care, or suffer from depression or fear going outside because of neighborhood violence, then you are at risk.

Health care organizations are slowly awakening to the value of addressing these issues with their patients. Employing social workers, community health workers, and nurses who work collaboratively with physicians is the cutting-edge model of care.