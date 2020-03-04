Re “It’s not Trump, it’s the millions who elevated him” (Letters, Feb. 25): Since one reader describes President Trump as a “9-year-old schoolyard bully,” I will respond by noting that the previous, smooth-talking president did nothing but divide this nation. I believe Trump has the country’s best interest at heart, although he is not as eloquent a speaker as the former president. He is trying to keep our American citizens safe by closing the borders to illegal immigration. It seems that the politically correct crowd has no idea what the word illegal means any longer.

It would be so refreshing to all of us who helped elect a president who wants to work for us if the media would focus on what he has done to help us rather than the nonsense they dig up constantly. Whether we like him or not, he is our president, and he deserves respect from Americans.