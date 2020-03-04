Patriots coach Bill Belichick will receive the key to his hometown in a special ceremony next weekend.

Belichick will become the first recipient of the key to the city of Annapolis, the place where he grew up and first fell in love with football and lacrosse. Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley will present the key to Belichick during halftime of the Navy-Johns Hopkins men’s lacrosse game on Saturday, March 14.

“I am humbled and honored to be recognized by Mayor Buckley and the City of Annapolis,” Belichick said in a statement. “I would like to thank Admiral Buck and Chet Gladchuk for allowing me to receive the key in Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. I loved the years I spent growing up in Annapolis and at the Naval Academy and I always look forward to returning. I am proud to be an Annapolitan!”