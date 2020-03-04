This time around, Patriot Way is a two-way street. Brady has to be persuaded to return on his terms as much as Belichick must come to terms with committing beyond the year-to-year arrangement for a soon-to-be 43-year-old quarterback, something he has been loath to do since 2017. Belichick is a commitment-phobe when it comes to quadragenarian QBs. From the Patriots’ end, this will be Belichick’s call. The sense is that, in the end, he could be tougher to persuade than Brady to keep the show going. .

Decision 2020 looms large, dominating the news landscape in the home of the red, white, and blue. Oh, no, I’m not talking about the Democratic primary. No, this is referencing the decision Patriots grand pooh-bah Bill Belichick has to make on the future of iconic quarterback Tom Brady.

What’s interesting is that the decision Belichick must make on Brady is really about more than Brady. It’s about how Belichick wants to proceed with an aging roster that Brady is the poster boy for. Winning never gets old for the Patriots, but their roster does. New England brandished the league’s oldest roster, with an average age of 27.23 years on opening day in 2019, according to the NFL. According to ESPN, the Patriots’ average age went up during the season to 27.8, with a league-high 17 players over 30.

So the decision on Brady doubles as a referendum on the aging roster. If the Patriots want to try to squeeze a seventh Super Bowl out of this core, then Brady is by far their best option under center. If Belichick feels the tide is turning after a first-round playoff exit, and it’s time for a soft rest/on-the-fly retool of the roster, then parting ways is the play.

The path the Patriots pursue with Brady is so much bigger than Brady. The Brady decision represents a crossroads for the dynasty that never dies. My vote is to keep the band together for two more years and chase those seven pounds of sterling silver for the seventh time as football fans across the country gag in revulsion.

The one thing the Patriots can’t do is engage in half-measures. You can’t fail to bring Brady back, keep an aging roster largely intact, and try to contend with a reclamation project quarterback such as Andy Dalton or Marcus Mariota. That would be the height of Hoodie hubris.

Maybe they luck out as they did 20 years ago when Brady dropped from the heavens, and when the music stops from this offseason’s unprecedented game of QB musical chairs, somehow Jimmy Garoppolo finds his way back to Belichick’s bosom. (Conjecture about Brady going to the 49ers persists.) Or Derek Carr shakes free if Brady heads to Las Vegas. Then it’s more palatable to part with Brady and forge ahead with an advanced roster.

But the best way to optimize the current roster and chase another Super Bowl ring is to keep the current quarterback and the current win-now core together.

The epigram from the turbulent 1960s about not trusting anyone over 30 holds true in NFL front offices. Personnel folks get antsy when their roster starts to show some gray. The shelf life of an NFL player is short. They’re perishables, and no one wants to be caught using them past their best-buy date. Traditionally, Belichick’s unsentimental philosophy has been that it’s better to sever ties a year too early than a year too late.

Brady isn’t the only NFL oldie but goodie the Patriots have to contemplate re-signing and bending the rules for. The strength of the 2019 team was clearly a stingy defense. Key free agents Devin McCourty (32) and Jamie Collins (30) are both over 30. So are special teams aces Matthew Slater (34) and Nate Ebner (31). The Patriots hold an option on McCourty’s twin brother,Jason McCourty, that would carry a $5.5 million cap number. He’s due a $500,000 roster bonus by March 18 that would trigger his 2020 contract at a base salary of $2.65 million.

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy turns 29 this month. Left guard Joe Thuney is only 27. But both are expected to receive windfalls in free agency outside of Foxborough.

If Brady isn’t in the fold, veteran free agents would be less likely to return to the Patriots, and definitely less likely to take the traditional Patriot-brand equity discount to do it.

Looking ahead to next offseason, the advanced age of the roster really crystallizes. Among the players entering the potential final year of their contracts are linebacker Dont’a Hightower, who turns 30 this month; 36-year-old kicker Stephen Gostkowski; defensive lineman Lawrence Guy, who turns 30 this month; running back Rex Burkhead, who turns 30 in July; wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, who turns 31 in August; fullback James Develin, who will be 32 in July; 30-year-old running back Brandon Bolden; and linebacker/defensive end John Simon, who turns 30 in October. Clutch running back James White (28) and safety Duron Harmon (29) are also entering the final years of their deals.

So, what Belichick wants to do about Brady is really about a lot more than Brady. It’s one piece — albeit a very significant one — in a larger mosaic, as BB is fond of saying.

After watching his team wilt down the stretch of a 12-4 season, how much gas does Belichick think this iteration has left in the tank? Ultimately, it comes down to whether he believes Brady has enough pliability and viability left to help the team, and the team has enough left to help Brady as he enters his gridiron golden years.

No matter what the numbers from last season say, Brady remains the best way to optimize the odds of winning another Super Bowl. He can be both gunslinger and game manager. Winning a Super Bowl with a placeholder or pedestrian passer isn’t likely to happen in this era, no matter the coach. Sorry. Just ask the 49ers, who featured a quarterback better than pedestrian but not quite Pro Bowlesque in Jimmy G, and lost.

What was obvious from Brady’s season-long displeasure and staunch refusal to bless the offense with his imprimatur was that he knew way back in Week 4 in Buffalo that it wasn’t good enough to get him and the Patriots where they wanted to go. As a great quarterback ages, he needs more help, not less. The days of simply applying Brady as human spackle to whatever holes Belichick has left in the foundation are over.

In Belichick’s mind, does that mean that Brady’s days in New England are over too as the rest of the roster becomes over-the-hill? Belichick always plays it close to the vest, or hoodie as it may be.

But the Patriots are at an important pivot point. The direction they take with Brady will go a long way toward telling us where the organizational compass is pointing with the rest of the roster.

Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at christopher.gasper@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @cgasper.