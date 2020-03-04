As the Revolution prepare for their home opener against the Chicago Fire Saturday, Gil and Turner are questionable, as are left back Alex Buttner (undisclosed injury) and central defender Antonio Delamea (hamstring).

The Revolution hoped to start their 25th campaign with all the pieces in place for a successful regular season, followed by a strong playoff run. But things started going wrong in late January, as center back Samba Camara’s visa was denied. On Feb. 1, captain Carles Gil sustained an undisclosed injury related to footwear. Then, in a 2-1 loss to the Montreal Impact in the season opener last week, goalkeeper Matt Turner was injured making a save.

The biggest loss has been Gil, the team’s most durable player, leading scorer, and a member of the MLS Best XI team last season. Gil sustained 90 fouls in 35 games and was listed as playing 3,142 out of 3,150 minutes last year.

Gil’s absence has caused a domino effect, starting with Gustavo Bou filling the playmaker/free kick role instead of being in a position to finish. Teal Bunbury opened the scoring against Montreal, converting off a sequence involving Bou and Cristian Penilla following a corner kick. The Revolution struggled to create chances after that, threatening off breakaways involving Penilla and DeJuan Jones, plus a shot by Adam Buksa.

After falling behind, the Revolution had a chance to equalize as Tajon Buchanan hit the post with a point-blank header off a Brandon Bye cross in the 88th minute.

Coach Bruce Arena appeared cautiously optimistic about Gil Tuesday. Asked if Gil could make his season debut, Arena replied: “I don’t know the answer to that question. He’s back on the field this week, which is a positive. He played in all 35 games last year, he’s missed one this year. I think he’s important. We’ll get him back shortly.”

The Revolution appeared to have regained a winning disposition under Arena in advancing to the playoffs last year for the first time since 2015. But early-season struggles are nothing new; they have not won a season opener since 2015.

The Revolution’s home-opener mark is 12-6-6, and they have lost only once — last year — in the last 13 home openers (8-1-4).

Arena was critical of Olympic Stadium’s artificial turf.

“Well, I don’t think we played particularly well,” Arena said. “I think playing a game in those conditions is terrible. I give Montreal credit, they outplayed us. But to be playing a professional soccer game on a field like that — even though I know they’re playing CONCACAF Champions League on it — is a bit disgraceful.

"But that’s life. Both teams played in the same conditions. So I can’t blame the field on the result, but it just made for a horrible game.”

Meanwhile, the Revolution are waiting for Gil.

“Carles, he’s a creator, he was our MVP last year, and you know why he’s created so many goals for us, so many chances,” midfielder Diego Fagundez said. “And it’s unfortunate he’s not on the field. Hopefully, we can get him prepared and, hopefully soon, he’s back.”

Running out of gas?

In the span of two weeks, Liverpool FC has gone from seeming invincible to suddenly vulnerable. First, there was a 1-0 loss at Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. Then, following a 3-2 win over West Ham United, a 3-0 defeat at Watford ended the Reds’ bid to become the only team besides Arsenal (2003-04) to go unbeaten during a Premier League season. Capping things off, Liverpool was blanked, 2-0, at Chelsea in the FA Cup Tuesday.

The three losses might not ruin Liverpool’s season; there will be a chance to overcome the away-leg defeat against Atletico Madrid March 11, and LFC retains a 22-point lead over Manchester City in the Premier League going into Saturday’s match against Bournemouth. As for the FA Cup, coach Jurgen Klopp decided to throw in the towel, fielding reserves and youth players against Chelsea.

Should Liverpool recover against Bournemouth and Atletico Madrid, the Reds can consider these setbacks as bumps in the road on the way to getting the season back on track.

But the dropoff also raises questions about Liverpool’s depth and development programs. Watford’s 22-year-old Ismaela Sarr looked more dangerous than any of Liverpool’s young attacking players in scoring twice last week. Nor do there appear to be many players in the Liverpool youth system better than Chelsea’s 18-year-old Billy Gilmour, who started in the FA Cup.

Then there is the Liverpool emphasis on high pressing and full-on tracking back from the forwards. The pressing style works best when applied selectively, as it takes the opposition by surprise, or it can be used to wear down an opponent.

Many coaches insist on constant pressing, a tactic that can be effective if the players’ fitness levels are high, they are willing to chase until they drop, and they are rewarded by retaining possession. But it is unrealistic to expect players to max out for an entire season of high pressing, which could explain Liverpool’s dip. The team could get a second wind and sprint to the finish.

The decline could indicate the incessant running required by Klopp might not be necessary. The strategy has functioned well, but most often against inferior foes. Liverpool appears to have enough talent to utilize a less aggressive style, conserve energy, and still win nearly every time out.

Klopp has been at the forefront of a campaign against overscheduling, and has taken care to avoid burnout. He has prioritized competitions, resting key players in the FA Cup.

But Klopp might have to reconsider Liverpool’s breakneck methods of play as well. The so-called modern game features plenty of running around and defending by attackers, doing the bidding of modern-day coaches. But the best teams know how to pace themselves and should have the capacity to vary their tactics.