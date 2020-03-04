“Johnny Boychuk is OK. There's been no damage to his eye,” Lamoriello told reporters. “He felt the skate blade get his eye, but fortunately, it just got the eyelid. It took 90 stitches to fix; a plastic surgeon took care of it. I don't want to exaggerate with the stitches because they do very small stitches, but there were 90 of them."

Both players were in front of the Islanders' net during the third period when Lehkonen fell, causing his legs to go into the air and his right skate to connect with Boychuk under the visor. Boychuk was down on the ice briefly before he got up and skated off the ice with his hand covering his face.

There is no timetable on his return.

“He’ll be fine," Lamoriello said. "It’s just a matter of time with the eye opening up and him feeling good.”

Boychuk previously took a skate to the neck in a Feb. 28 game against the Toronto Maple Leafs last season. He returned later that game.

The Canadiens won Tuesday’s game 6-2.

