Strict rules were in place and live reporting (including postings on social media) and recording equipment was prohibited. It was an old-fashioned note-taking exercise. Here are some observations.

Every year, a few reporters are granted access to the NFL Scouting Combine workouts featuring the quarterbacks and receivers. It’s the only time all week that media not partnered with the NFL are allowed a peek behind the curtain. There was plenty see. It was a feast for the football eyes.

INDIANAPOLIS – There was action as far as the eye could see and in all four corners at Lucas Oil Stadium.

• It was hard to settle your eyes after settling into a sweet suite seat at the 50-yard line because there was much more than throwing and catching happening.

In the near right corner, Notre Dame’s Cole Kmet (TE8 on the cheat sheet) was being interviewed by NFL Network. In the near left corner, Michigan State’s Darrell Stewart (WO50) was competing in the broad jump. In the far left corner, Notre Dame’s Chase Claypool (WO8) was running a blazing 40. In the far right corner, quarterbacks were receiving their final directions from the drill instructors.

• So many stopwatches: The majority of the scouts were clustered in seats around the 40-yard line as the final competitors finished up their dashes. It was almost like a synchronized event as observers clicked their stopwatches at the same time and turned to a colleague to see if they had the same time.

• Claypool caught a lot of people’s attention with his 4.42 in the 40, but he was equally impressive during the catching drills, showing good acceleration and change of direction skills.

Claypool was the victim of some poor throws on deep routes later in the session as throws came up short.

Wide receiver Chase Claypool caught 66 passes for 1,037 yards in his senior season at Notre Dame. Michael Conroy/Associated Press

• Arizona State’s Brandon Aiyuk (pronounced EYE-yook) lived up to his jersey number (WO01, which is alphabetical, not any kind of ranking). He was smooth and speedy during the drills.

• Forget about Jalen Hurts (QB08) playing a primary position other than quarterback. The former Oklahoma (and Alabama) signal caller displayed nice footwork and accuracy, especially on short routes and had plenty strength on the deep throws.

It’s possible Hurts, whose calf muscles bulge like cinder blocks, could be used as a limited package QB (think Taysom Hill) early in his career before emerging as a starter.

• Jacob Eason (QB04), a University of Washington product, had the strongest arm of the group of nine QBs in Session 1. Eason, who missed on a couple of early throws, got a quick footwork tutorial from an instructor, was near flawless the rest of the way.

Eason showed excellent zip on his intermediate throws and threw the prettiest deep balls of the night, consistently traveling more than 60 yards in the air and hitting receivers in stride.

• Oregon’s Justin Herbert (QB07) had the best overall throwing performance. He was on target with pretty much all this throws and his footwork and mechanics – at least from the layman’s eyes – look darn near perfect.

• It wasn’t the best night for Princeton’s Kevin Davidson (QB03), who had several passes sail over targets and others that dipped before they reached their receiver.

• Georgia’s Jake Fromm (QB05) and Aiyuk had the prettiest connection of the session, with Aiyuk running a perfect post route and Fromm hitting him right in the chest with a laser. Aiyuk exploded after the catch. It drew a huge round of applause from scouts and players alike.

Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk caught 65 passes for 1,192 yards as a senior at Arizona State. Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

• LSU’s Joe Burrow (QB02), the presumptive No. 1 overall pick in April’s draft, did not participate in the drills, but was on the field and was among the most vocal supporters of his peers.

• Burrow and Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa (tongue-uh-vai-LO-uh) chatted briefly before near the end of the session. Tagovailoa was in the Session 2 group, but like Burrow, did not throw.

• A bit of a frustrating night for Memphis’s Antonio Gibson (WO18), who dropped consecutive passes and clearly was exasperated after the second one. An instructor and several fellow competitors were quick to give Gibson a pep talk to keep him focused.

• The new end zone fade drill was an abstract disaster. First off, they didn’t use the real end zones. Metal barriers that were set up at along the backline made that impossible because players could have risked injury if they crashed into them. What purpose those barriers had is a mystery.

Instead, a makeshift end zone was set up near midfield and this clearly messed with the receivers’ and quarterbacks’ heads. No one looked comfortable and less than 50 percent of the passes were completed.

