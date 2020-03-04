That’s good value for a starting-caliber cornerback, so the move makes sense. McCourty was having a great season until a groin injury derailed him in 2019. He had offseason surgery, and the Patriots hope he can return to prior form.

The Patriots plan to pick up cornerback Jason McCourty’s team option for 2020 at $4 million, according to a league source Wednesday.

The other McCourty twin, Devin, is scheduled to hit free agency and has said he’s prepared to look beyond New England. Retaining his brother, though, could help the Patriots keep Devin in the fold.

Devin McCourty had one of his best seasons in 2019 and the twins have enjoyed playing together for the last two seasons.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick will receive the key to the city of Annapolis, Md., March 14 at halftime of the Navy-Johns Hopkins men’s lacrosse game.

Belichick, an Annapolis native and Naval Academy fan (he has some Johns Hopkins ties as well, but Navy comes first), will be the first person to receive the key to the city.

“I am humbled and honored to be recognized by Mayor [Gavin] Buckley and the City of Annapolis,” Belichick said in a release to NavySports.com. “I would like to thank Admiral Buck and Chet Gladchuk for allowing me to receive the key in Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. I loved the years I spent growing up in Annapolis and at the Naval Academy and I always look forward to returning. I am proud to be an Annapolitan!”

Belichick, whose father was a football coach at Navy, graduated in 1970 from Annapolis High School, where he played football and lacrosse.

Sanu update

Patriots receiver Mohamed Sanu posted photos from his ankle surgery on Instagram Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Sanu, who was seen laying in a hospital bed in the photos, and had his ankle wrapped in a cast in the second one, suffered a high ankle sprain in November while returning a punt against the Eagles.

Sanu missed only one game because of injury, then played on it for the rest of the season. It clearly hampered his productivity; Sanu didn’t top three catches or 35 receiving yards in a game after the sprain.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the surgery was necessary because the sprain didn’t heal normally on its own, so Sanu’s recovery will be one to monitor. Sanu has one year at $6.5 million against the cap left on his contract, which the Patriots could get out of, but given their receiver situation and Sanu’s track record, they would probably prefer he earn the money from them.

