The Red Sox are seeking another opinion on the health of Chris Sale, who underwent an MRI on Monday after experiencing elbow pain.
“We need to get this right,” manager Ron Roenicke told reporters in Fort Myers on Wednesday.
The team is waiting to hear back from Dr. Neal ElAttrache. They had already sought the opinion of Dr. James Andrews.
Roenicke said Wednesday to not assume the worst-case scenario.
Sale went on the injured list on Aug. 14 with inflammation in his elbow. He was shut down by Andrews after receiving a PRP injection.
On Sunday, he threw 15 pitches in his first spring training live batting practice. It was previously announced that Sale would miss the start of the season after his preparation was pushed back while he recovered from pneumonia.
Regardless, the Red Sox have reason to be worried. With Sale’s unconventional mechanics and fierce competitiveness, a serious elbow injury was always possible.
“Obviously there’s some concern," chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said Tuesday. "Knowing how his 2019 went and knowing how important he is to us, there is some concern. But until we have all the information, we don’t want to start speculating unnecessarily.”
