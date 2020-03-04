“We’ll see how it goes,” general manager Jon Robinson said at the NFL Combine. “He’s under contract here for the next few weeks. Did a great job for us. We’ll start those talks and see kind of where those go, just like all the other players.”

The Titans brass did this perfectly last week when asked if they envision Ryan Tannehill as their starting quarterback in 2020.

Most NFL coaches and general managers are skilled public speakers. If there is a question they don’t want to answer, they know how to dance around it. Rarely do they lie right to your face.

And coach Mike Vrabel turned a specific question about Tannehill into a general answer.

“I want all our really good players all to come back," he said. “That’s how that goes.”

Which brings us to the 49ers, the subject of scorching-hot rumors this week involving quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Three media outlets — NBC Sports Boston, Pro Football Talk, and the Boston Herald — reported that the Niners are considering swapping out Garoppolo in favor of Tom Brady. The rationale would be that Garoppolo was more of a passenger than the conductor on last year’s Super Bowl team, and when it came down to crunch time, he wilted.

Even though the Niners went 13-3 last year and made it to the Super Bowl for just the second time in 25 years, Garoppolo had a terrible fourth quarter in the Super Bowl, and missed on a deep throw to Emmanuel Sanders that potentially would have sealed the championship. Niners coach Kyle Shanahan also decided to sit on the ball rather than have Garoppolo attempt a last-minute drive to end the second quarter.

Brady, of course, is Mr. Clutch.

I don’t have any reporting that can confirm or deny the 49ers’ interest in Brady. I just know that last week at the NFL Combine, the Niners’ top decision-makers didn’t dance around the question when asked about their commitment in Garoppolo.

I asked 49ers GM John Lynch point-blank: Is Garoppolo your guy moving forward, or are you considering moving on?

“We’re extremely proud of Jimmy and committed to Jimmy going forward," Lynch said. "He’s our guy.

“From the day he walked into the building, he made us better, and we continue to feel that’s the case. And that’s the most exciting thing about him, the room for growth.

"He’s not come close to hitting the ceiling, and I think the room for growth, the more experience he gets in this system, the more experience he gets playing in general, we think the arrow is up, and that’s a good thing.”

There’s no wiggle room in that answer. It’s as definitive as Lynch could be.

Back in 2006, Nick Saban famously said, “I’m not going to be the Alabama coach,” then just weeks later dumped the Dolphins and signed on with ‘Bama. Saban was excoriated not just in Miami, but across the country.

Coaches and GMs now are savvier about leaving some wiggle room, such as when Raiders GM Mike Mayock was asked last week about Derek Carr.

“I’ve told everybody I’ve been in touch with since the day I took this job: We’re going to evaluate every position, every year," he said. “And if we can get better, we will.”

The 49ers, by all appearances, love Garoppolo.

“I think Jimmy deserves a ton of credit for what he did this year,” Shanahan said last week. “People don’t realize this was his first year playing quarterback in this league. This is his first time going through a full season. He had less games than Baker Mayfield going into his second year.

“And to do that with the pressure of everyone thinking you’ve already arrived and coming off the ACL. And he just took it, handled it all year and got better throughout the year. I was very impressed by him.”

Forget for a moment that Garoppolo is 14 years younger than Brady.

Or that Garoppolo had better stats than Brady in completion percentage (69.1 to 60.8), yards per attempt (8.4 to 6.6), touchdown passes (27 to 24), and passer rating (102.0 to 88.0).

Or that the 49ers just sunk 2½ years into Garoppolo, made the Super Bowl in his first full season as a starter, and finally feel comfortable in his mastery of the offensive system.

Or that the 49ers just paid Garoppolo $60 million for two seasons, and the $76 million he is owed over the next three seasons is a relative bargain — and may be cheaper than what Brady costs.

Or that swapping out Garoppolo for Brady would not be the most popular move in the 49ers locker room, as star tight end George Kittle reminded us with an Instagram post Wednesday.





Or that Brady is not a great fit for Shanahan’s system — one that requires mobility from the quarterback, not Brady’s strong suit — and would require either Brady or Shanahan to alter his approach.

Or that Brady would have to figure out how to work with young receivers such as Deebo Samuel and Kendrick Bourne, which also has not been his strong suit.

To me, it comes down to this: If the 49ers made the Garoppolo-Brady swap, it would make them either:

1. Extremely impulsive, giving up on Garoppolo because of one bad quarter.

Or 2. Bald-faced liars.

And I don’t believe the 49ers are either.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin