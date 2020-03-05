HE SHOOTS: Ben Affleck migrates from the supermarket tabloids back to the big screen in “a high school basketball movie with a side of addiction drama,” Globe film critic Ty Burr writes in his two-star review. “ The Way Back ” is no “Hoosiers,” but Affleck brings a wealth of lived experience to his portrayal of an alcoholic construction worker at the center of Gavin O’Connor’s “earnest and old-fashioned and sturdily made” film. Says Burr: “Regardless of what you think you know about the actor’s off-screen life, he gives a better performance than the movie deserves.”

Welcome back, Weekenders! And wow, are we glad to see you, daylight saving time! We pack 72 hours of fun into 71 hours of clock this weekend, so plan wisely. Stumbling around in a sleep-deprived haze is tough enough without adding regrets about your entertainment choices.

SAY CHEESE: In “The Times of Bill Cunningham,” documentarian Mark Bozek turns his camera on the iconic street photographer — a Boston native — whose timeless images graced the pages of The New York Times for nearly 40 years. “Cunningham shares entertaining anecdotes as well as some insights into his method and aesthetics, which Bozek illustrates with a generous sampling of his subject’s photos as well as rare pictures of the man behind the camera,” the Globe’s Peter Keough writes in a three-star review.

IN FLIGHT: Eight years after co-writing and directing the rhapsodically received “Beasts of the Southern Wild,” Benh Zeitlin is back with “Wendy,” a reimagining of “Peter Pan” that earns 2½ stars from Ty Burr. After a strong start, the film’s “initial visionary power dissipates into a back half of brilliant notions half-baked and timeless storytelling turned tedious,” Burr says of the new release, which Zeitlin wrote with his sister Eliza. “Beware the dream project an artist has carried in his head for too long.”

ALL AGLOW: With “The Children,” the Speakeasy Stage Company mounts a “first-rate production of Lucy Kirkwood’s skillfully probing drama,” writes Globe theater critic Don Aucoin. “In the contaminated aftermath of a meltdown at a British nuclear power plant, two retired physicists are surprised by a visit to their cottage from a former colleague. They’re even more taken aback by the mission that has brought her to their door, one that touches on questions of personal culpability and generational responsibility.” Bryn Boice directs Tyrees Allen, Karen MacDonald, and Paula Plum. Through March 28.

OUTSIDER ART: The Institute of Contemporary Art mounts the “first-ever full survey of the revolution-minded Los Angeles-based artist” Sterling Ruby. The artist’s works “represent a sharp undercurrent beneath the country’s all-is-well surface,” says Globe art critic Murray Whyte. The exhibition “comprises some 70 works along a loose timeline and tracks the artist’s fascination with (and unpacking of) dark elements of American culture, from prison architecture to graffiti.” Through May 26.

FROM THE HEART: Award-winning romance novelist Beverly Jenkins discusses “On the Corner of Hope and Main” with Caroline Linden (Callie Crossley of WGBH moderates) at Porter Square Books Saturday. The book is the latest in the “Blessings” series set in the fictional town of Henry Adams, Kan. “Everywhere I go, the readers say they want to move to Henry Adams because of the forgiveness, the love, the sort of uniqueness of ... how it used to be,” the prolific author tells the Globe’s Meredith Goldstein.

Boston Ballet's Addie Tapp and Patrick Yocum perform in Jerome Robbins' "Glass Pieces," part of "rEVOLUTION," playing Citizens Bank Opera House through Sunday. Liza Voll/Boston Ballet

LAST CALL: Boston Ballet’s “rEVOLUTION” assembles work by a dream team of choreographers: George Balanchine (“Agon,” with an Igor Stravinsky score), Jerome Robbins (“Glass Pieces,” set to music by Philip Glass), and William Forsythe (“In the Middle, Somewhat Elevated”). “The program is riveting from start to finish,” writes the Globe’s Jeffrey Gantz. The final performance of the run is the Sunday matinee.

REMEMBER: Your dining choices near the Opera House no longer include Explorateur, which has closed to make way for Guy Fieri joints Boston Kitchen + Bar and Chicken Guy!, Globe dining correspondent Kara Baskin reports. To visit Flavortown now, head to Guy Fieri’s Tequila Cocina, in the Hub on Causeway complex at North Station. On an early visit, Globe restaurant critic Devra First found “real joy at the prospect of this place” but concluded that “it doesn’t have enough Guy Fieri going on.” (And don’t forget to vote in the Globe’s Munch Madness competition.)

Not-Robert Urich and not-Avery Brooks — fine, Mark Wahlberg and Winston Duke — star in "Spenser Confidential." Daniel McFadden/Netflix via AP

OR STAY IN: In more news from the world of local let’s-just-say-cultural icons who broke out in the 1990s, while Ben Affleck is at the multiplex, Mark Wahlberg is right there in your TV (or other preferred entertainment-delivery system) starring in “Spenser Confidential.” “This one is steeped in Bostonia,” Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert says of the film, featuring characters created by Robert B. Parker. Marky Mark plays the legendary private detective, with Winston Duke as his sidekick Hawk. It starts streaming on Netflix Friday.

Somewhat improbably, Nanette Burstein’s documentary “Hillary” feels even more topical this weekend than it did before Super Tuesday. Hillary Rodham Clinton “talks about the misogyny she has encountered,” writes Matthew Gilbert, and “about how daughter Chelsea (also interviewed) kept her parents together when Bill Clinton (also interviewed) was impeached for lying about his affair.” The four-part film comes to Hulu Friday.

Reality still feeling a little too raw? FX on Hulu introduces itself with “Devs,” starring Sonoya Mizuno (“Ex Machina”) as a software engineer at a mysterious company in the Bay Area. The supporting cast includes Nick Offerman, Alison Pill, and veteran character actor Zach Grenier. The eight-part sci-fi series, says Matthew Gilbert, “is a cerebral pleasure that gets very philosophical and presses its brainy atmosphere with lots of ponderous soundtrack music and deadpan acting.” “Devs,” you had me at “Nick Offerman.”

BUT REALLY: Remember last week, when Devra First and I encouraged you to tamp down your coronavirus fears and take your appetite (and wallet) to Chinatown? Wash your hands and get over there! “Until the CDC suggests we all self-isolate and live in quarantine, I’ll eat in Chinatown the same way I still dine at my other favorite eateries,” writes Globe columnist Jeneé Osterheldt. “There is no Boston without Chinatown.”

Also last week, I mangled one of the first adages I ever learned in describing what happens when daylight saving time starts. Much as I would love to tell you that it was a test to see who actually got all the way to the end of the Weekender, it was not. Apologies for that, and sincere thanks to readers Joe, Joan, and Robin, who kindly (really! so nicely!) reminded me that when when we change the clocks this weekend, we “spring forward.” Make the most of your short weekend, Weekenders!