Sara London (“ Upkeep ”) and DeWitt Henry (“ Sweet Marjoram: Notes and Essays ”) reads at 3 p.m. at Concord Public Library, 129 Main St., Concord… Erin Dionne (“ Balletball ”) reads at 10:30 a.m. at Brookline Booksmith, 279 Harvard St., Brookline.

Robert Boyers (“The Tyranny of Virtue: Identity, the Academy, and the Hunt for Political Heresies”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store, 1256 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge... Wayne Miller (“Burn Boston Burn — The Story of the Largest Arson Case in the Country”) reads at 6 p.m. at Groveland Public Library,185 Main St, Groveland.

TUESDAY

Wyn Cooper (“Mars Poetica”), Nausheen Eusuf (“Not Elegy, But Eros”), and Michael Steffen (“Bad Behavior”) read at 7 p.m. at Newton Free Library, 330 Homer St., Newton… Lily King (“Writers & Lovers”) reads at 6 p.m. at Coolidge Corner Theatre, 290 Harvard St., Brookline, Tickets $30… Sally Ball (“Hold Sway”) is in conversation with Sandra Lim (“The Wilderness: Poems”) at 7 p.m., March 10, at Belmont Books, 79 Leonard St, Belmont… Marianne Leone (“Knowing Jessie”) reads at 7 p.m. at Hopkinton Public Library, 13 Main St., Hopkinton... Jessi Jezewska Stevens (“The Exhibition of Persephone Q: A Novel”) and Jordan Kisner (“Thin Places: Essays from In Between”) read at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.

WEDNESDAY

Rebecca Solnit (“Recollections of my Nonexistence: A Memoir”) reads at 7 p.m. at First Parish Church, 1446 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge, Tickets $8... Curt Curtin (“For Art’s Sake”) and Judith Ferrara (“The Little O, the Earth: Travel Journals, Art and Poems”) read at Bedlam Book Cafe, 138 Green St., Worcester… Maris Wicks (“Astronauts: Women on the Final Frontier”), Wyeth Yates (“The Mars Challenge”), and Rosemary Mosco (“Solar System: Our Place in Space”) are in conversation with Elizabeth Schibuck at 6 p.m., March 11, at Belmont Books… Nicole Aschoff (“The Smartphone Society: Technology, Power, and Resistance in the New Gilded Age”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.

THURSDAY

Rebecca Serle (“The Dinner List”) reads at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story, 111 South St., Plainville… Quan Berry (“We Ride Upon Sticks”) reads at 7 p.m., March 12, at Belmont Books… Anne Enright (“Actress”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store… Jennifer Steinhauer (“The Firsts: The Inside Story of the Women Reshaping Congress”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store… Erica Ferencik (“Into the Jungle”) reads at 7 p.m. at Billerica Public Library, 15 Concord St., Billerica… Paul C. Clerici (“Boston Marathon History by the Mile”) reads at 6 p.m. at Morse Institute Library, Lebowitz Hall, 14 East Central St., Natick.

FRIDAY

Matthew Lippman (“Criminal Evidence”) and Jacob Strautmann (“The Land of the Dead is Open for Business”) read at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith… Steven Levy (“Facebook: The Inside Story”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Mary Buchinger (“Aerialist”), Jennifer Markell (“Samsara”), J.D. Scrimgeour (“Festival”) reads at 7:30 p.m. at Loring-Greenough House, 12 South Street, Jamaica Plain.

SATURDAY

Roseann Sdoia (“Perfect Strangers: Friendship, Strength, and Recovery After Boston’s Worst Day”) reads at 2 p.m. at Tewksbury Public Library, 300 Chandler St, Tewksbury... Paul Cary Goldberg (“Tutta la Famiglia”) discusses his photo book at 6 p.m. at I Am Books, 189 North St., Boston… Zara Raab (“Rumpelstiltskin, Or What’s in a Name?) and Jodie Reyes read at Newburyport Public Library, 94 State St, Newburyport.

