Not so here. Instead, you’re presented with a selection of lines with which you compose a potent short poem. These lines range from vaguely to obviously ominous, hinting at the underworld journey awaiting Conway and the rest of the game’s cast of misfits and drifters. But no matter what you choose, the password will be correct. There are no wrong turns. Just so, there are no wrong ways to journey down “Route Zero,” which reached the end of its long journey on Jan. 28 with the release of its fifth and final act. It’s playable on all major consoles and home computers.

A few minutes into the point-and-click adventure video game “Kentucky Route Zero,” the weathered truck driver Conway needs to enter a computer password to find his way to his last delivery. This is a common challenge in video games: Usually, it means the player needs to investigate the room to find a notepad, or solve a puzzle, or defeat an enemy who’s holding it.

The events of all five “Route Zero” installments transpire over the course of one improbably long night, in which Conway tries to deliver an item from a dying antique shop. In the real world, of course, things took much longer. After securing initial funding through Kickstarter in 2011, the creative trio behind the game planned to release one episode, or act, every few months, with the first arriving in January 2013 and the next in May of the same year.

As these things go, it took longer and longer to release new acts — at last, the gulf between Acts 4 and 5 spanned more than three years. Cardboard Computer, which coalesced in Chicago, has since scattered around the country. Tamas Kemenczy stayed in Illinois while Jake Elliott moved to Elizabethtown, Ky., and Ben Babbitt headed west to Los Angeles, where he’s worked with singer Angel Olsen and others.

The trio’s growth makes itself known as the story unfolds. From act to act, Kemenczy’s flat vector designs increase in complexity and sophistication. Babbitt’s atmospheric soundtrack and vivid sonic environments tighten up and branch out from a strong start — it’s frankly astounding from someone who never did sound design prior to this project. “I feel like I’m in a different world than I was at [the beginning,] in terms of how I think about what I do and the tools that are available to me,” said Babbitt, who collected field recordings for “Route Zero” while touring the world with various bands.

Unlike in many video games, the player’s decisions don’t direct the actual plot of “Route Zero.” Sometimes it feels more like an interactive play than a video game, with emphasis on the word “play.” However, the dialogue options allow players to detail between the lines. For example, in one character’s first appearance, players direct the tone of a one-sided phone conversation — the character can be solicitous or stoic, tender or hardened. Kemenczy’s art omits facial expressions, so those are up to us to imagine.

Player choice shapes individual experiences of a character more than outcomes. The story opens up with Conway at the center, but the focus quickly shifts and widens, beckoning players into a resonant world that invites them to lean in to empathy. It’s not a surprise that so much coverage of the game includes personal stories related to its themes; debt, fear, loneliness, the kindness of strangers, medical problems that start small but slowly consume your entire life and bank account.

Just as the plot is reflected in abstract via the old bluegrass hymns that float through the soundtrack once per act, many aspects of the game channel Cardboard Computer’s staunch anti-capitalist bent. “We definitely have been responding to what’s been going on in the world,” Elliott said. “There’s some stuff specifically about the current moment, with hostility to immigrants and other kinds of racism being much more on the surface.”

However, nothing feels too on the nose. It helps that time and geography operate on the logic of a lucid dream, albeit one with many twists that markedly resemble various American nightmares. “There’s all these different time periods happening at once,” Elliott continued, pointing out references to the 1930s and 1970s. “[We’re] trying to bring up these recurring patterns of exploitation and greed.”

From the start, the Cardboard Computer team was planning for the end. Though they did leave room for changes and expansion, they hewed close to the path they’d set for themselves. “I don’t think you can win. The description on the box says it’s a tragedy,” one character hints near the beginning — talking about a convoluted board game in-universe, but hinting at the eventual conclusion of the game since 2013.

“I think in a tragedy, a lot of sad and negative things happen, but it’s not pessimistic,” Elliott expanded. ”It’s not like writing a tragedy about life in America now because life in America is a lost cause, it’s just an impossible situation that we still have to overcome somehow.”

Several of those impossible situations along “Route Zero” arise through the doings of the Consolidated Power Company and its associated whiskey distillery, which appear in asides and quick name-drops until the terrifying extent of their reach is revealed in full in Act 3. (In a Foucauldian twist, they’re in the business of literally snatching bodies and distilling spirits.) When the monopoly’s rigged game of debt and indenture swallows up a central character, the next scene is a mundane yet shattering tableau in which footsteps seem to echo too loudly, evoking the surreal unreality of grief. If “Route Zero” were a conventional video game, Act 5 would consist of a rescue mission, a daring assault on the power company’s central stronghold, maybe a confrontation with the big bad boss. Again, that’s not so here. What arises instead is a complex, open-ended parable about loss and renewal that’s sure to linger long after the credits roll.

There is no wrong way to travel down “Route Zero,” but some paths through the game have felt more right than others. First of all, it rewards taking a slow pace and deliberately wandering. It’s possible to blaze through the main plot line and only make the stops necessary to advance, but this will rob you of many sublime experiences off the paved road.

Second, night time is the right time to play; this story is at home in the dark. Then, just as every night fades into the past with the sunrise, so ends “Route Zero,” with an unvoiced yet unmistakable message to care for one another, love your friends, and do whatever is necessary to push the darkness back.

