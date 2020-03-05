Netflix is canceling its South by Southwest screenings and events in Texas amid concerns about the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

A company spokesperson confirmed to the Associated Press Wednesday that the streamer is pulling out of the annual Austin-based festival, which kicks off next week. The company had planned to screen the feature film “Uncorked,” with Courtney B. Vance, and four docuseries. The news was first reported by Variety.

In addition to the screenings, Netflix is also canceling a panel with Rashida Jones and Kenya Barris about the series #blackexcellence.