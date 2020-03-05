In India, Jain says, “anyone and everyone” comes outside for Holi, a day-long gathering that coincides with the full moon.

On Sunday, the Brooklyn bhangra band Red Baraat brings its annual tour celebrating the ancient Hindu tradition of Holi — the Festival of Spring — to the Sinclair in Cambridge. For almost a decade, bandleader Sunny Jain and his high-energy brass band have marked the holiday by sharing Jain’s Indian heritage with American audiences. This year, the time seems especially ripe for Holi’s messages of community and rejuvenation.

It’s just about time to throw open the windows and let in the fresh air. Who’s ready for spring?

“It’s just this joyous celebration,” he explains. “Things kind of fall to the side, these borders or hierarchies. The idea is to repair damaged relationships. It’s a rebirth — literally, a celebration of spring. We try and bring that to the show — the vibe of community.”

Holi, sometimes called the Festival of Colors, is probably best known to Westerners for the fine powder that participants toss with abandon, creating explosions of color on their traditional white clothing. Red Baraat learned early on that club owners aren’t thrilled about flying powder coating their lighting and sound systems. The band tried confetti, but even that proved to be a cleanup nuisance. Instead, Red Baraat’s Festival of Colors inundates crowds with the vibrant colors of the band’s exuberant music.

Jain, who discovered the great jazz drummers as a teenager growing up in Rochester, N.Y., first picked up the dhol around 2007. That’s the double-sided barrel drum of South Asian music, which he wears strapped across his torso, parade-style. His love for the instrument led to the formation of Red Baraat, an insatiable collision of bhangra — the party music of Punjab — with jazz, rock, hip-hop, and New Orleans funk.

“I grew up listening to various Indian music from my parents, everything they brought from India,” he says. As the youngest of three children, he also raided his older siblings’ record collections — “prog rock, Top 40, hip-hop.”

When he first began taking private drum lessons, he told the instructor he wanted to learn to play like Rush’s Neil Peart. Instead, the teacher gave Jain swing, bossa nova, and samba rhythms to study, as well as some funky beats by Tower of Power’s David Garibaldi. The kid was hooked.

“I took to jazz immediately,” he recalls. “Art Blakey, Max Roach, Philly Joe Jones. . . . Coltrane came later. I didn’t hear Elvin [Jones, John Coltrane’s longtime drummer] until, I think, 11th grade. ‘A Love Supreme’ blew my mind. In part three, when Elvin opens with this long drum solo, I thought, ‘What is going on?’ ”

Red Baraat’s five albums consist mostly of instrumentals, with occasional guest vocals. The title track of their most recent, “Sound the People” (2018), features Heems, the Punjabi-American rapper formerly with the group Das Racist. For “Punjaub March,” the humorist John Hodgman contributed a carny-barker-style vocal about the interconnectedness of all things on Earth.

Over the years, the band’s music has grown progressively more “electric,” Jain says. He cites the additions of guitarist Jonathan Goldberger and drummer Chris Eddleton; both Jain and sousaphonist John Altieri (who composes some of the band’s music) have been processing their instruments through effects.

“It’s a completely different aesthetic,” Jain says. “It’s more a hip-hop, rock feel. It’s more electric, more rockin’.”

Jain’s latest album, released under his own name, is the brand new “Wild Wild East.” Inspired by the “curry Westerns” of the Indian film industry in the 1970s and the soundtracks of Bollywood composer R.D. Burman, the record toys with ingrained notions about immigrants, and cowboys and “Indians.” Without the Mexican vaquero, he notes, there would be no classic American image of the Stetson-wearing cattle rustler.

"There’s immigrant stories within every family history. Whether you go back 300 years or in recent times, we all have them," he says. "It’s wonderful to delve into personally, but also for the world to hear. Especially in this country, at this time.”

In his youth, Jain experienced Holi once in India, while visiting his grandparents, but he was too young at the time to remember much of it now. His father was a well-respected figure in Rochester, and the Jains spent many weekends gathering with the local Indian community at Letchworth State Park or in Watkins Glen.

“I remember running around sprinkling the powder,” Jain says. “There was corn on the cob and chaat masala, tons of watermelon, all the street food you’d find in India. We’d be swimming. It was a big park festivity.”

On Sunday, they’ll bring the festivities to Cambridge. The band will supply the color. You bring the spring in your step.

RED BARAAT FESTIVAL OF COLORS

Presented by Global Arts Live. At the Sinclair, 52 Church St., Cambridge, March 8 at 7 :30 p.m. Tickets $28-$35, www.sinclaircambridge.com

