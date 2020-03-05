This year’s Munch Madness, the Boston Globe’s annual restaurant championship, kicks off today. Here’s how it works: 64 local establishments face off on an NCAA-style bracket to battle it out for top honors (and maybe engage in some good-spirited trash talk along the way). You vote for your favorites in each round to determine the winner.

The 2020 tournament includes plenty of longtime favorites as well as newcomers, with some exciting matchups in the offing. In the first round, some of the city’s top chefs face off against one another: Tony Maws’s Craigie on Main vs. Tiffani Faison’s Tiger Mama, Ken Oringer and Jamie Bissonnette’s Toro vs. Tim and Nancy Cushman’s O Ya, Barbara Lynch’s No. 9 Park vs. Cassie Piuma’s Sarma, Lynch’s Sportello vs. Joanne Chang’s Myers + Chang. Chang’s Flour took home last year’s championship. Can she do it again? You determine the answer.