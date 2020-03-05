It’s an enormous project in a part of the city that’s quickly being transformed with new development. And it’s a chance to bring a Kendall Square-style office campus, along with more than 1,700 units of housing, to the front door of one of Boston’s largest universities.

Development firm Accordia Partners on Thursday submitted initial plans with the Boston Planning & Development Agency for a 5.9 million square-foot mixed use project on the 20-acre site, and a neighboring office complex on Morrissey Boulvevard that’s now occupied by Santander Bank.

A massive development of the old Bayside Expo Center site, on the doorstep of UMass-Boston, is moving closer to reality.

“We see a lot of opportunity for jobs and job creation,” said Accordia Partners principal Richard Galvin. “If we can figure out the right strategy for UMass-Boston and their 17,000 students, that’s going to be a real game-changer for employers who are looking for talent.”

That was a key goal for UMass when it offered the Bayside site to private developers under a long-term lease. Accordia — which includes a pair of veteran Boston builders — and investment firm Ares Management won the bidding with an offer that will bring $235 million to the university. The money will be used to repair a crumbling below-ground garage and other needs on the cash-strapped campus, UMass officials have said.

Now Accordia, which also bought the neighboring 13-acre Santander complex for $110 million last year, is pushing ahead with its plans to build. The company held a series of community meetings last fall and came up with a proposal that would focus on office and lab space, but also add more than 1,700 apartments or condominiums, 155,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, and more than 13 acres of open space on the 33-acre site.

That would make Bayside one of the largest development projects in Boston, and likely bring thousands of new residents and commuters to the pocket of land at the border of Dorchester and South Boston. Accordia is promising $20 million in transportation improvements and hopes to work with the state to upgrade both the Kosciuszko Circle rotary and the nearby JFK/UMass Red Line station.

“We can use this project as a platform to really advance those conversations,” Galvin said. It also wants to bolster the site against the impact of rising sea levels and better link it to waterfront paths along nearby Carson Beach.

The project will be built in phases, Galvin said, with Santander planning to stay put on a long-term lease for several years. More details will be filed in the coming weeks, he said, and Accordia hopes to break ground some time next year.

















Tim Logan can be reached at timothy.logan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @bytimlogan.