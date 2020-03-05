Saturday
EDUCATION SERIES
Money matters
Learn the basics of finance with the Boston Financial Learning Center. Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon, 83 Cambridge St., Burlington. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.
WORKSHOP
Create a group
Learn how to develop a professional network that will enhance your career at this event from financial educator Budget Buddies. Saturday, 9 to 11 a.m., Roudenbush Community Center, 65 Main St., Westford. $35. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.
Sunday
PANEL
Game on
Listen to female leaders in the gaming industry and network with the local gaming community at this panel hosted by the Microsoft Store. Sunday, 3 to 6 p.m., Microsoft Store, 1245 Worcester St, Natick. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.
MARKET
International Women's Day
Celebrate International Women’s Day by supporting local entrepreneurs at the Boston Women’s Market popup at Night Shift Brewery. Enjoy Night Shift Brewery’s newest release, “Strong Female Lead.” Sunday, noon to 5 p.m., Night Shift Brewing, 87 Santilli Highway, Everett. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.
