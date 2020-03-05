Rowing machines, bikes, battle ropes, kettlebells, and heavy bags lined the interior of EveryBodyFights gym in the Seaport. The equipment, typically designed for workouts, were put to a slightly different use on Sunday, March 1: raising money to fight childhood homelessness.

Founded by George Foreman III, EveryBodyFights hosted its fifth annual Celebrity Circuit Challenge, raising more than $50,000 for Horizons for Homeless Children, the Roxbury-based nonprofit providing education and other opportunities to homeless children in Massachusetts.