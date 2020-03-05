Rowing machines, bikes, battle ropes, kettlebells, and heavy bags lined the interior of EveryBodyFights gym in the Seaport. The equipment, typically designed for workouts, were put to a slightly different use on Sunday, March 1: raising money to fight childhood homelessness.
Founded by George Foreman III, EveryBodyFights hosted its fifth annual Celebrity Circuit Challenge, raising more than $50,000 for Horizons for Homeless Children, the Roxbury-based nonprofit providing education and other opportunities to homeless children in Massachusetts.
Athletes, including Boston Celtics players Tacko Fall and Enes Kantor, former New England Patriot Jermaine Wiggins, and former Celtic turned NBC Sports Boston broadcaster Brian Scalabrine, each led teams through an intense circuit-training workout class -- all for a good cause.
This event is piece of a larger mission: Foreman, a member of the Horizons board, hopes to raise $1 million for the organization.