Farmhouse charm meets contemporary elegance at the Shelter Harbor Inn. Located on three acres of land in Westerly, R.I., steps from the shore on Block Island Sound, the property’s original 1800s farmhouse was completely revamped in 2019. Debuting with 13 guest rooms (with 10 more scheduled to open this spring) the spacious accommodations host between two and four guests, with each room offering a private bathroom. Larger rooms are equipped with illy coffee machines, robes, balcony, and fireplace. The newly opened Ascend Spa offers an array of massages and skin treatments. Two dining options serve a variety of New American cuisine and New England classics six days a week. Through April 30, take advantage of $199 per night deals, such as the Winter Getaway (includes bottle of wine and free appetizer with dinner, Sunday-Thursday); and the Tuesday Tasting Wine Getaway (three free wine tastings paired with three free appetizers). 401-322-8883, www.shelterharborinnri.com

PLAN AHEAD AND SAVE ON SUMMER TRAVEL

To celebrate Maine’s 200 bicentennial in 2020, and its own 90 years in business, the Sebasco Harbor Resort is offering two new packages for travelers who plan ahead. Book the deals by March 31 and save later at this coastal resort located in Phippsburg, 50 minutes north of Portland. The Bicentennial Lighthouse & Lobster Lovers Package features accommodations in its 10-guestroom lighthouse; breakfast each morning including lobster omelet; lobster roll lunch in Ledges Pub (or boxed lunch to take to the beach); and dinner each evening at The Pilot House, including — what else? — a fresh whole lobster dinner. $200 per person for stays through June 30. Book by phone only with code: LOBSTER. Not a lobster lover? The Maine’s 200th Birthday Deal, applicable throughout the summer, offers a $200 resort credit with any booking 5 nights or more. Book by phone only with code: MAINE200. 866-389-2072, www.sebasco.com

CroisiEurope’s itinerary includes stops in Québec ports of Cap-aux-Meules in the Magdalene Islands, Tadoussac, Saguenay, and the cobblestone streets of Old Québec City.

THERE:

CANADIAN RIVER CRUISES DEBUT

You don’t have to travel to Europe to experience an elegant river cruise with CroisiEurope. How is that possible? The company is launching its first North American cruise itinerary in June with round-trip voyages on the Saint Lawrence river from Montréal. Hop aboard the recently acquired MV Belle des Océans, CroisiEurope’s first flagged ship in North America, for an itinerary that includes stops in Québec ports of Cap-aux-Meules in the Magdalene Islands, Tadoussac, Saguenay, and the cobblestone streets of Old Québec City. The ship offers 62 cabins, two restaurants, fitness center, beauty salon, swimming pool on the deck with poolside bar, and more. Multiple sailings are available through September. Rates from $9,237 per person; book up to three months before departure date for $830 per person discount. 800-768-7232, www.croisieuroperivercruises.com/destination/cruises-canada-st-lawrence

“WINTER” PACKAGE ALL YEAR LONG

Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach is offering a Winter & Friends Package that is available through the end of this year. The deal is not about the chilly winter season; it’s a chance to meet Winter the bottlenose dolphin, star of the movie “Dolphin Tale.” Ideal for families looking for a beachfront oasis, the package includes accommodations of your choice, including a new specially themed Mavis the Sea Turtle Bunk Gulf View room or Winter the Dolphin Bunk Gulf View room; two general admission tickets to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium; and Winter the Dolphin and Sea Turtle plushie. A portion of the package proceeds will be donated to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium to support their mission of preserving marine life through rescue, rehabilitation, and release. Book by Dec. 31 for stays through Dec. 31. Package rates from $349. 727-281-9500, www.wyndhamgrandclearwater.com/offers

The “Vatican Museum In a Gay and Lesbian Light” tour looks at the numerous artworks referencing homosexuality.

VATICAN MUSEUMS UNTOLD HISTORIES TOUR

Discover the true history about famous artists of the past through a new tour offered by Quiiky, an Italian tour operator specializing in gay and lesbian tourism. The three-hour “Vatican Museum In a Gay and Lesbian Light” tour looks at the numerous artworks referencing male homosexuality, including hidden secrets about the private life of Michelangelo; the little-known tomb of Queen Christina of Sweden, a declared lesbian who is buried in St. Peter’s Basilica; and The Parnassus fresco, painted by Raffaello Sanzio, depicting Sappho, the ancient Greek female poet who is considered the first lesbian poet. Includes a cocktail reception following the tour at Coming Out Bar (the first Gay Bar in Rome) in front of the Colosseum. Price from $195, includes English-speaking guide, and skipping ticket lines to the Vatican Museum and Sistine Chapel. +39-02 786-22532, untoldhistorytour.com/tour/rome-vatican-museums-in-a-gay-light.

Onekind products are all packaged in TSA-approved sizes.

EVERYWHERE:

TSA-APPROVED SKINCARE

Tired of attempting to transfer your favorite beauty products into TSA-approved containers? Onekind eliminates that messy procedure with a selection of products that are all packaged in less than the 3.4-ounce limit. Breeze through airport security while keeping your skin hydrated and fresh with Midnight Magic PM Serum (to brighten and firm skin); Dream Cream Nighttime Moisturizer (for intense hydration); and Pore-fectionist Refining Facial (to polish, purify, and brighten skin). From $24-$42. Or try the Let It Glow Trio, and get all three in a handy travel pouch for $89.

NECEE REGIS

Necee Regis can be reached at neceeregis@gmail.com.