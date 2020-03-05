Alexander Büttner has lived around the world, playing for soccer teams such as Manchester United in England and FC Dynamo Moscow in Russia, but the new defender for the New England Revolution said he can’t get enough of Ibiza, off the coast of Spain. Büttner, 31, said he is excited to be playing for the Revs, and loves living in Boston’s Seaport district with his girlfriend, Larissa Gerrits, and their 1-year-old Pomeranian, Simba. “From the first moment I joined the team, it felt like home,” said Büttner. “They’re all good guys and I like being able to speak Dutch with Dave [van den Bergh, an assistant coach and Amsterdam native].” While soccer is his first love, Büttner is also a fashionista who owns his own clothing line, AB Lifestyle. We caught up with Büttner, from Doetinchem, Netherlands, to talk about all things travel.

I go almost every year to visit Ibiza. The people are nice, the weather is great. There are a lot of beaches, so for me, it’s really nice to go here with family and with my girlfriend.

Favorite food or drink while vacationing?

I like to go to a lot of restaurants when I travel. When I’m on holiday, I try to eat a lot of different things, but I really like fish and different kinds of meat. Sometimes instead of going out, we even stay in [to] make a barbecue with the family.

Where would you like to travel to but haven’t?

That’s a good question. I’ve been to many places, but I think for me, I would one day really like to see Alaska or Hawaii. I also have to go soon with my girlfriend to the Bahamas [because] I think it looks really nice. I’ve never been anywhere in the Caribbean.

One item you can’t leave home without when traveling?

I always need my phone, because if family or somebody tried to reach me, I think it’s important. It’s important to stay in contact with the family even on holiday.

Aisle or window?

Window, because I can put my head against the window and sleep. The only thing I don’t like when you’re sitting [by] the window is when you have to go to the toilet, all the people have to go out so you can get up, and that I don’t like.

Favorite childhood travel memory?

I traveled a lot when I was a kid because I played at Ajax (the youth academy of a professional soccer club in Amsterdam) from 2000 to 2005. At Ajax, you play in really big tournaments. For me, it was really nice to travel for those games. One time, we played a major tournament in Barcelona, and we did well. I can’t remember exactly anymore, but I think we finished in the final. It’s nice when you’re a kid and play in a full stadium, and [in] an important tournament. Those kinds of things you always remember.”

Guilty pleasure when traveling?

​To go to the beach and chill, because you play many games during the season. When the season is over, it’s time to relax. You need the holiday and wish it was a little longer, so you enjoy one week or two weeks, and then you have to go and train again. For me, if I go on holidays, [it’s] just to be with family and my girlfriend to relax and have a good time together.

Best travel tip?

The only tip I can say is wherever you go on holiday, just enjoy. Enjoy life, that’s the most important thing. Be with family, friends, and enjoy the moment, because I think that’s the most important.