The Oscar Wilde Lounge was a favorite of not only the restaurant’s namesake, but of the late Princess Diana, Winston Churchill, and Elizabeth Taylor, to name a few. Mick Jagger, Harry Styles, and Kanye West are just some of the famous faces who have been spotted there in recent years.

When visiting a bustling, historic city like London, there’s so much to see and do that one’s hotel is usually just a place to sleep between one day and the next. But Café Royal, located on Regent Street between the upscale Mayfair and funky Soho districts, is so warm and inviting and has so much to offer that it’s tempting to want to stay indoors. Whether it’s enjoying the contemporary rooms with traditional English oak accents, the Carrara marble-laden bathrooms (complete with in-mirror televisions), or a proper English high tea in the ornate Oscar Wilde Lounge, with its gilded gold walls, cherub murals, and scrumptious sweet and savory delights, this 160-room/suite hotel is an experience unto itself.

From the moment guests enter the hotel on either Regent (the original entrance dating back to 1865) or Air streets, they are treated like VIPs.

The exterior of the Hotel Cafe Royal.

On a recent stay, my husband and I were rushing to check in so we could make a show in the West End, and not only did the smartly dressed gentleman who greeted us take our bags and tell us we could “sort out” check-in details when we returned, but he suggested the fastest way to get to the theater and assured us we had plenty of time, which helped alleviate some of our stress.

It’s clear that hotel management places a strong emphasis on customer service, as evidenced by every employee we encountered, from the housekeeping staff to the servers in Hotel Café Royal’s dining establishments that range from fine fare to a more casual French brasserie — and even a fun dessert-and-champagne eatery called “Cakes & Bubbles” that fronts Regent Street (great for people-watching). Not to be missed is Ziggy’s cocktail bar, a sleek retreat and tribute to rock legend David Bowie. It was at Hotel Café Royal where, in 1973, Bowie threw an epic party — with a guest list that included Paul McCartney, Lou Reed, and Jagger — to retire Ziggy Stardust, his androgynous glam rock alter ego. Pictures of Bowie, taken by English photographer Mick Rock, adorn the bar. Even some of the drinks, like Darkness and Disgrace and Cat From Japan, are a nod to the late music icon.

While this historic, five-star hotel retains much of its traditional charm, a vast, four-year, nearly $290 million renovation (the hotel was closed from 2008-2012) brought many contemporary comforts to guests.

We were upgraded to a suite that was elegant, with English oak accents and a classic design, but with select modern furniture and a Bang & Olufsen in-room entertainment system. I was half-suspecting that we would get a call from the front desk with a complaint from neighboring guests about the Elton John tunes we were cranking, but then realized that the suite had to be just about soundproof, since we could look out at the hustle and bustle of Picadilly Circus, yet did not hear any noise from outside.

Adding to the tranquility of the property is one of its hidden gems, the Akasha Holistic Wellbeing Centre, located inconspicuously in the basement. Unfortunately, due to time constraints, we did not get to experience any of the tantalizing treatments, one of which uses 23-karat-gold mineral shea butter. The spa also offers water treatments in a Watsu pool, and has a lap pool, sauna, hot tub, Hammam, and a well-equipped gym. Several guests with whom we spoke told us the spa was the highlight of their stay. A definite to-do the next time we’re in London.

Hotel Café Royal is a splurge, with rooms starting at $570.

Visit hotelcaferoyal.com