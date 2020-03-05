I’m a substitute teacher, and recently a school custodian began talking to me and almost immediately sharing his opinion about gender identity. I totally disagreed but didn’t know him and didn’t feel comfortable talking about it at all. I tried to make general statements that reflected a broader view of the issue. How should I have handled that?

Anonymous / Boston

It sounds as if you handled the situation quite gracefully. Please award yourself the “Survived an Encounter With a Human Comment Section” merit badge!

In future encounters, you can save yourself some emotional labor by responding with a cheerful, “Oh, I couldn’t disagree more! But I have no intention of arguing about it.” And then — don’t. If the H.C.S. continues to hold forth, change the subject, or leave the scene, or don’t say anything at all. If he demands explanation of your beliefs, reply “I’m not at [place] to argue about [hot-button issue].” (It’s the “Dammit, Jim, I’m a doctor, not a [non-medical profession]” of the era of polarization.) However fervently they believe otherwise, we owe the H.C.S.’s of the world neither compliance nor explanation. Intellectual humility and the willingness to reexamine one’s beliefs hardly imply an obligation to engage in verbal combat with any random yahoo who demands it. Wave that proffered debate away like an unwanted dessert.

Depending on the exact relationship, you might want to put the chill on all conversation (a one-off with a Lyft driver, say), or you might want to steadily, sunnily reinforce all appropriate conversational behavior from the H.C.S. while stonily ignoring the rest.

My significant other’s daughter always wants to come to our home to eat. She uses the excuse that no one wants to come out where she lives — an hour away. He has mentioned that it would be nice if she entertained, but she just seems to like to visit and be the center of attention no matter where she goes. We suggested meeting halfway in a restaurant and she nixed that. What to do?

Anonymous / Boston

People have many, many different reasons that they might feel uncomfortable hosting others in their home, but it’s a discomfort that should be respected. It’s a discomfort that almost always has a significant element of fear of judgment or social anxiety, too. Given the way you talk about this woman — who you say wants to be “the center of attention no matter where she goes” — I can certainly see why she might have those feelings toward you. I wouldn’t be overly keen to have someone who interprets my behavior in the worst possible light over to my home, either, where they could judge my décor and taste in books and cooking style and housekeeping priorities.

Let it go. There are many parents of adult children who would love to have such a “problem” as their child wanting to visit them. If the two of you don’t want to cook, invite her at a non-meal time or ask her to pick up takeout on the way over. When parents don’t accept the relationship their children have to offer, they usually don’t get the kind of relationship they’d prefer — they get nothing at all.

Miss Conduct is Robin Abrahams, a writer with a PhD in psychology.

