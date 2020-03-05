I am a 32-year-old-woman and have been with someone for almost a year. My background is a bit of a mess. I was an alcoholic until I got treatment (more than seven years without a drink!). I beat myself up a lot about things I can’t change, and often second-guess what I am actually “ready” for.

The situation is this: I have no female friends. My closest friend is a man. My boyfriend is OK with that. But, there is an event coming up that involves me traveling with my friend to another state for a few days. He got tickets as a birthday gift to me. Last weekend, my boyfriend said he would be “uncomfortable” with me going. I wanted to fight but dropped it because we were having a nice day.

I got out of a bad relationship a few years ago. That man was insanely controlling and abusive. I really enjoy my freedom now. The person I am seeing now is not like that, but can be possessive. Sometimes I really wish I were still single. I am torn between not wanting to upset anyone and missing out on yet another event. I feel like I’ll resent him forever if I miss out again. I really want to go and it’s important to me for a lot of reasons. I just don’t know what’s right anymore. — Lost

A. Go on this trip. Enjoy the experience. You’re dealing with a lot of self-doubt here, but please know that your letter makes sense. Friendships don’t come easy to you, so you need to be able to enjoy the ones you have.

You backed down because you didn’t want to fight with your boyfriend. I get that. But it’s time to have that conversation, even if it brings conflict. You want a partner who will support your friendships and trust you to manage them. Honestly, if he can’t get comfortable with the idea of you traveling with your BFF, I’m not sure your boyfriend is the right match for you.

Relationships involve a lot of negotiation, and the most important conversations might make you both uncomfortable. But you can’t avoid the big talks forever. You’re worse off now because you haven’t spoken up.

Tell your boyfriend what you wrote in this letter. Explain why the trip is important, and be clear that you need to be with someone who gets it. Trust your gut with the answers because it is steering you in the right direction. — Meredith

READERS RESPOND

Go to the event with your friend. If your partner is so uncomfortable he breaks up with you, then you get your wish to be single again. WIZEN

Is there some reason your boyfriend cannot join you at the event? Why aren’t you dating your other male friend? HARRISBSTONE

Because not every friend is relationship material. BABY-YODA

She doesn’t have to go to another city to cheat on the guy with her best friend. ALLUSERNAMESARETAKEN

Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters. Send letters to meredith.goldstein@globe.com.