“It’s surreal to make it to the finish line because this started over a conversation about there not being opportunities for people who look like us,” Hart said.

The team at Pure Oasis in Dorchester will welcome their first customers at 11 a.m. on Monday, according to co-owners Kobie Evans and Kevin Hart. In addition to being Boston’s first adult-use dispensary, it will also be the state’s first store run by a member of the economic empowerment program, which was built to help people enter the cannabis industry who have been disproportionately hurt by marijuana prohibition.

Boston’s first recreational marijuana shop is slated to open next week after state cannabis regulators gave the company its final sign-off Thursday.

Both Evans and Hart said this week they were racing to finish preparations ahead of the opening.

“It’s mixed emotions,” Evans said. “Depending upon where the second hand is on the clock, it’s either we’re excited, or we’re overwhelmed, or we’re anxious.”

Pure Oasis received its “commence operations” notice from the Cannabis Control Commission Thursday, allowing company owners to open their doors after three calendar days — Monday at the earliest. The store is located at 430 Blue Hill Ave. in Dorchester.

The company received its provisional license from the commission in July and its final license in February.

The Boston store’s opening will come almost exactly a year after the opening of New England Treatment Access in Brookline, the first store to open in the metro Boston area. About 2,500 customers shopped at NETA on just its opening day, and company leaders say they continue to see approximately that same number of customers daily.

Even months after its opening, NETA remained one of the busiest marijuana stores in America.

To prepare for the crowds expected after the Grove Hall store opens, Pure Oasis will hire several police details. Together with the store's security staff, the police will work to prevent and enforce parking issues, traffic problems, and public consumption of marijuana.

Pure Oasis leaders say they expect to have up to 1,000 customers a day, and they’ve rented a space next door to the shop where about 100 people can wait in line indoors. Security will be on hand to ensure customers aren’t clogging local sidewalks.

The store also will offer online pre-orders.

Pure Oasis is seeking local approvals to open two more stores in Mattapan and Medford. There are 39 other adult-use stores open in Massachusetts as of Tuesday.

