A Cambridge woman has died from injuries she sustained when she was hit by a pickup truck over the weekend , State Police said Wednesday.
Juzhen Feng, 74, was struck on Memorial Drive in Cambridge at approximately 8:15 a.m. Sunday, State Police said in a statement.
When first responders arrived, they had to extract her from under a parked sedan that was not involved in the incident, the statement said. She was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries.
Investigators believe the woman walked directly in front of the truck from between two parked vehicles, the statement said.
The driver of the 2019 Ford F150 truck, a 48-year-old Medford man, remained at the scene with police and was not injured.
The incident is still under investigation.