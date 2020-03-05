A Cambridge woman has died from injuries she sustained when she was hit by a pickup truck over the weekend , State Police said Wednesday.

Juzhen Feng, 74, was struck on Memorial Drive in Cambridge at approximately 8:15 a.m. Sunday, State Police said in a statement.

When first responders arrived, they had to extract her from under a parked sedan that was not involved in the incident, the statement said. She was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries.