Party insiders say Baker and his team were about a half dozen seats short of getting a majority coalition on the 80-member GOP state committee when Republicans voters cast ballots Tuesday for the body that controls the Massachusetts party.

Governor Charlie Baker’s campaign to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars of secret funds to wrest control of the Massachusetts Republican party appears to have fallen flat, an outcome that will make his decision to seek a third term a bit harder.

But there is also an upside for the governor, according to some observers: Had he not raised and spent the dark money to back candidates, both incumbents and challengers, the losses could have been worse.

"The committee is now going to be more and more ideological, and that’s not insignificant for Baker,'' said Ed Lyons, a Republican activist and writer, who is no relation to the party chair. “But they also should be glad they made the effort because it could have been a worse outcome.”

Ed Lyons said the state party will now be even more hardened in its opposition to Baker and the positions he takes on Beacon Hill, where he must negotiate with a heavily Democratic Legislature.

But while there is now little chance of Baker ousting Jim Lyons as party chair and taking full control of the GOP headquarters and its fundraising apparatus, he did help elect enough allies to allow him to exert some muscle on intra-party issues that would be important to his running for another four-year term, according to GOP insiders. That could include putting allies into important committee positions — treasurer, vice-chair — and making sure the GOP platform in 2024 conforms more to his moderate views than to pro-Trump, socially conservative positions. He could also have a strong say in writing the convention rules and the delegate selection process, all of which can be very important in any the potential GOP primary.

Meanwhile, Baker refuses to make public the source of the money he raised to back his candidates for the party seats. State laws governing the fundraising and expenditures of political committees do not apply to the races for Democratic and Republican state committee races. That exemption had received little attention over the years until 2016 when Baker raised and spent $1 million from wealthy donors to back state committee candidates and refused to identify the sources of the funds. Party insiders say the Baker team spent close to half that amount in this election cycle.