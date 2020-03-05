On Sunday, passersby on a footbridge by the Cordingly Dam Fish Passage saw the animal perched on a rock, just feet from rushing water, according to Animal Rescue League of Boston spokesman Mike DeFina. In the days following, Wellesley Animal Control received “countless calls” from concerned citizens alerting them of the beaver’s perilous situation.

After four days on the edge of danger, a “distressed” beaver stuck next to rushing water in Wellesley was brought to safety by Animal Rescue League agents on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Because of the rushing water and a 15-foot rock wall behind the beaver, field service agents had to carefully plan the rescue, DeFina said. While a crowd watched, three agents used two nets as a “pot and lid” to scoop up the beaver and keep it from escaping, slowly raising it above the ledge to safety shortly after 12 p.m.

How did the beaver get stuck between a rock and a hard place?

“That’s a mystery,” DeFina said.

Although the beaver showed no external injuries, it was likely malnourished or suffered from some other type of injury, he said. The beaver was stationary, remaining in the same position all four days.

After its rescue, the beaver was brought to Tufts Wildlife Clinic in Grafton, according to Sue Webb, a Wellesley animal control officer. After rehabilitation, animals are usually released back into the wild, according to DeFina.

