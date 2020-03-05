“Kathleen has been a force for change during her time helping the Church to meet its pastoral and social justice mission,” O’Malley said. “She has helped to reshape the way we raise the much-needed funds to support our parishes, schools and ministries.”

In a statement, Cardinal Seán O’Malley said Kathleen Driscoll, his secretary for institutional advancement, is moving on after raising more than $400 million for various church ministries during her 10 years with the archdiocese.

A top fundraising official with the Archdiocese of Boston is leaving her post to take a job with UMass Memorial Health Care, the archdiocese said Thursday.

Advertisement

Driscoll said in the statement that she’s felt privileged to work for the archdiocese.

“I have been blessed with the opportunity to serve the Church and to assist Cardinal Seán in his ministry as shepherd for the Archdiocese of Boston,” she said. “It has been a privilege to work with so many wonderful and dedicated colleagues, benefactors and people of faith who love the mission of the Church.”

Driscoll said the archdiocese "made great progress during challenging times and we are in a better financial position long-term to sustain the many good works of mercy and serving others.”

According to the statement, Driscoll led the implementation of a “more advanced and sustainable” fundraising initiative that helped parishes, schools and central ministries.

Driscoll, the statement said, started Boston Catholic Development Services, which raises more than $23 million each year, and also led the Campaign for Catholic Schools. That campaign, the statement said, has raised more than $100 million for Catholic education in the archdiocese.

Additional fundraising initiatives that saw significant growth under Driscoll’s leadership included the Catholic Appeal, which funds more than 50 central ministries; an annual Celebration of the Priesthood Dinner that supports a trust for active and senior priests in good standing; and Inspiring Hope, a capital campaign that’s raised more than $150 million to support Catholic education, Catholic Charities, Cathedral of the Holy Cross renovation, and priests and seminarians “building the future of our faith,” the archdiocese said.

Advertisement

Prior to joining the archdiocese, Driscoll worked at John Hancock Financial Services, where she served as senior vice president for brokerage sales, as well as an earlier stint as vice president of corporate communications, the statement said.

In her new role at UMass Memorial Health Care, Driscoll will hold the title of senior vice president and chief of philanthropy, according to the statement.

Meanwhile Patricia Kelleher Bartram, the archdiocese’s vice president of development, has been appointed interim secretary for institutional advancement.

“I want to thank the Cardinal for having the confidence in me to continue the great work we have undertaken under Kathleen’s leadership,” Bartram said in the statement. "Kathleen and I have been long time colleagues and friends so while it is difficult to see her move on, we are blessed with the strong foundation she established during her time with the Archdiocese.”

O’Malley also had praise for Bartram, who’s a graduate of Notre Dame Academy Worcester, a Catholic school for girls in grades 7-12, and UMass Amherst, where she received a bachelors in communications.

“Pat is an experienced professional in the field of institutional advancement," the cardinal said in the statement. "We are fortunate she has agreed to assume the role of Interim Secretary for Institutional Advancement and to lead a team of highly committed and faith filled people who care deeply about the Church and its mission.”