The Boston school system’s top administrator overseeing operations, including transportation and food services, resigned Wednesday, two months after being placed on paid administrative leave, the school system confirmed Thursday.
A school spokeswoman declined to say what prompted John Hanlon’s resignation. Hanlon has been on paid leave since Jan. 15, and the school department has not divulged the circumstances surrounding his leave, saying most recently in February that “we are unable to comment further on personnel matters.”
Hanlon had served as the school system’s operations chief for the past four years and was a central figure in a number of high-profile initiatives. Among them: He played a key role in the development of an MIT algorithm aimed at increasing the efficiency of the school system’s buses and a failed effort to change school start times in 2017 that angered parents across the city.
Advertisement
But chronically late school buses continued to plague the system, most recently last fall as one out of five buses were still running tardy four weeks into the school year. The debacle frustrated newly appointed Superintendent Brenda Cassellius, who repeatedly issued apologies to students and families and eventually brought in an outside consultant to help identify permanent fixes to the problems.
Hanlon, a Boston Latin School graduate who holds a business administration degree from Duke University, joined the BPS after serving as the city’s commissioner of property and construction management for about six months. Prior to that, he worked as chief operating officer for Scholar Athletes Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to high school athletes, a consultant, and executive director for the Dorchester Educational Enrichment Program (Project D.E.E.P.).
Sam DePina, superintendent of operations and safety, will assume leadership over all operations and safety services, a spokeswoman said.
Advertisement
James Vaznis can be reached at james.vaznis@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globevaznis.