The Boston school system’s top administrator overseeing operations, including transportation and food services, resigned Wednesday, two months after being placed on paid administrative leave, the school system confirmed Thursday.

A school spokeswoman declined to say what prompted John Hanlon’s resignation. Hanlon has been on paid leave since Jan. 15, and the school department has not divulged the circumstances surrounding his leave, saying most recently in February that “we are unable to comment further on personnel matters.”

Hanlon had served as the school system’s operations chief for the past four years and was a central figure in a number of high-profile initiatives. Among them: He played a key role in the development of an MIT algorithm aimed at increasing the efficiency of the school system’s buses and a failed effort to change school start times in 2017 that angered parents across the city.