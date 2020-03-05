“It’s an opportunity to grow at a speed and a scale that would take us many more years to do,” said Deborah Jackson, Cambridge College’s president. “It was an opportunity for us to take a big step.”

For Cambridge College, a Charlestown-based higher education institution, the acquisition is an opportunity to quickly expand its online footprint since the business school focuses on distance learners. The newly created New England Institute of Business and Finance at Cambridge College will offer 27 online degree and certificate programs.

Cambridge College plans to acquire New England College of Business, the only school in the national for-profit chain Education Corp. of America’s portfolio that remained open after the company collapsed a few years ago.

Cambridge College is a 3,700-student school with locations in Massachusetts as well as in Puerto Rico and Southern California that educates adult learners, many of them Black and Hispanic. About half take some classes online, but Jackson said she hopes that the college will able to attract more online learners with this purchase.

The deal requires regulatory approval from both the New England Commission of Higher Education, the regional accrediting agency, and the Massachusetts Department of Higher Education. Jackson expects the deal will close sometime in March, with Cambridge College taking on all of the 1,500 students, 110 full-time and adjunct faculty and staff, and assets of New England College of Business.

The business school has been looking for a financial patron for the past few years. In December 2018, its parent company, ECA, which was based in Alabama, announced that it would shutter 70 campuses across the country after struggling financially and losing recognition from its primary accreditor. Critics had charged that ECA had failed to meet minimum graduation and job placement standards at many of its campuses and had also provided students and regulators with inaccurate information about its schools.

The New England College of Business, based in Boston, was the only ECA-owned school that was accredited separately by the New England Commission of Higher Education and remained open.

But ECA’s downfall meant that the Boston school lost its primary financial backer and was also cut off from federal financial aid funds, said Howard Horton, president of the business school.

The online business school was able to stay open in large part because it relies heavily on its corporate partners who reimburse their employees for taking classes there, Horton said.

But that’s not enough to ensure that the college grows and thrives in the long term, said Horton, who will be the executive director of the business institute under the Cambridge College umbrella.

When the school is part of Cambridge College, students interested in enrolling in online degree programs will be able to qualify for federal students loans, Horton said.

Unlike at many other for-profit schools, students at the New England College of Business have traditionally defaulted on their federal student loans at a low rate, Horton said.

The local banking industry launched the New England College of Business in 1909, and for much the school’s history it offered degree and training programs for employees of banks and insurance companies. The consolidation of the banking industry in Boston and the arrival of large players with their own internal training programs, such as Bank of America, forced the school to be convert into a for-profit institution and eventually it became part of ECA, Horton said.

Still, the college’s local corporate partners include Rockland Trust and Arbella Insurance Group. Horton said he expects those partnerships will continue when the school becomes part of Cambridge College.

In the wake of bad publicity and greater regulatory scrutiny, several for-profit institutions have tried to convert or merge with nonprofit colleges, most notably Kaplan University. In 2018, Purdue University bought for-profit, online provider Kaplan and has launched an online program called Purdue University Global.

But some critics have warned that these mergers and conversions can allow institutions to avoid the stricter regulatory rules in place for for-profit universities.

Former Massachusetts attorney general Scott Harshbarger, chairman of the New England College of Business board, said the school’s return to its nonprofit roots is a good investment.

It "will continue to protect and promote the best interest of students,” Harshbarger said in a statement.

Deirdre Fernandes can be reached at deirdre.fernandes@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @fernandesglobe.