“Maine has no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at this time," said in a statement. "As Maine CDC previously reported, one individual who met earlier federal testing criteria tested negative.”

As of Thursday, Maine had no confirmed cases of COVID-19, the respiratory illness called caused by the new coronavirus, according to the Maine CDC website.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday that testing for the new coronavirus is expected to begin at a state lab “in the next several days."

State health officials noted that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated guidelines to expand the eligibility criteria for COVID-19 testing.

“In response to the expansion of federal criteria, more individuals in Maine are being tested,” officials said. “Maine CDC has received new testing equipment, and state lab staff are calibrating it and taking other steps to prepare for testing within the next several days. In the meantime, approximately a dozen samples from individuals in Maine are being sent to the U.S. CDC lab for testing. Results are pending.”

Officials said Maine CDC will inform the public if any positive tests are confirmed and the number of positive test results will be posted to the Maine CDC’s coronavirus webpage (www.maine.gov/dhhs/coronavirus).

“The number of requests for testing will increase as the COVID-19 situation continues to rapidly evolve globally and in the United States," officials said in the statement. "Moving forward, tests will be conducted at both Maine CDC and U.S. CDC to facilitate prompt results.”

Officials said individuals who exhibit symptoms (fever, cough, and shortness of breath) should contact their health care providers to determine whether COVID-19 testing is advisable.





