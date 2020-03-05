A Jamaica Plain man died in a motorcycle crash in Boston on Wednesday afternoon, State Police announced.
Police said Stephen Salazar, 32, crashed his motorcycle when he exited Interstate 90 eastbound and "failed to negotiate a turn” on the Exit 18 ramp, State Police said in a statement.
A trooper spotted the crash at 2:47 pmand called for emergency assistance. Boston EMS declared Salazar dead at the scene, the statement said.
No other vehicles were believed to be involved in the crash, which remains under investigation.
