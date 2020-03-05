A Jamaica Plain man died in a motorcycle crash in Boston on Wednesday afternoon, State Police announced.

Police said Stephen Salazar, 32, crashed his motorcycle when he exited Interstate 90 eastbound and "failed to negotiate a turn” on the Exit 18 ramp, State Police said in a statement.

A trooper spotted the crash at 2:47 pmand called for emergency assistance. Boston EMS declared Salazar dead at the scene, the statement said.