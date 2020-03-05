Get ready, Little Monsters. Singer Lady Gaga will perform at Fenway Park Wednesday, Aug. 5. The show will be one of six exclusive dates in her 2020 Chromatica Ball Tour.

The show is part of the 2020 Plainridge Park Fenway Concert Series. Gaga will also stop in Paris, London, Toronto, Chicago, and East Rutherford, N.J.

Tickets go on sale Monday, March 16, on Live Nation’s website. The Born This Way Foundation, which Gaga started to help support youth and promote compassion, acceptance, and inclusivity, according to the organization’s website, will receive $1 of every ticket sale. For more information visit livenation.com.