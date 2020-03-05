A Lowell man was arrested on a warrant charging him with armed home invasion and other offenses, Lowell police announced Wednesday.

Antwon Tyreik Almeida, 22, allegedly used a firearm to rob a Lowell home in February, police said in a statement.

At approximately 10:00 pm on Feb. 25, police found an unidentified victim duct-taped in their home. The victim told police that two men had entered the apartment, demanded money, and stolen cash and personal property.