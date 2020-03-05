A Lowell man was arrested on a warrant charging him with armed home invasion and other offenses, Lowell police announced Wednesday.
Antwon Tyreik Almeida, 22, allegedly used a firearm to rob a Lowell home in February, police said in a statement.
At approximately 10:00 pm on Feb. 25, police found an unidentified victim duct-taped in their home. The victim told police that two men had entered the apartment, demanded money, and stolen cash and personal property.
After an investigation, Almeida was arrested in his home Monday night without incident, with assistance from a regional SWAT team.
Arraignment information was not immediately available Wednesday night.