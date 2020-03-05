The civil complaint seeks unspecified financial damages and names multiple defendants including TD Garden parent Delaware North Companies Inc. and Massachusetts Sportsservice Inc., doing business as TD Garden.

The wrongful death lawsuit was filed Wednesday in Suffolk Superior Court by Lori A. Kelleher, mother of Michael Joseph Kelleher , who was 23 when he went missing after a Celtics game on Mar. 29, 2017, and whose body was pulled from the Charles about two weeks later.

Representatives of Delaware North and TD Garden didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday morning.

The 16-page civil complaint says Michael Kelleher “drowned in the Charles River after TD Garden personnel served him alcohol when he showed obvious, outward signs of existing intoxication.”

In addition, the suit says, security staff ignored his “vulnerable, impaired condition and failed to protect him” from known hazards in the area, including an adjoining railway, pedestrian bridge, and the Charles River.

The complaint says Kelleher attended the game with a friend, and that Kelleher entered the Garden in a drunken state after consuming alcohol beforehand. He bought multiple beers during the game “in an obviously intoxicated state,” and several fans noticed him unconscious in his seat, the filing says.

During the game, the complaint says, security guards saw Kelleher in the Garden and its corridors in an impaired and vulnerable condition, as documented on surveillance video. Following the game, the suit says, Kelleher became separated from his friend and sat on the floor holding his head in his hands, which was also captured on video. He exited the Garden around 10:01 p.m.

“Upon information and belief, within minutes after leaving the TD Garden ... Michael fell into the cold waters of the Charles River, cried for help and thereafter drowned," the complaint says, adding that his body was recovered on the morning of April 16, 2017.

A toxicology report showed he had a blood alcohol content of .22, which is more than twice the legal limit for driving, according to legal filings.

The complaint says state law forbids establishments from serving alcohol to an intoxicated person and alleges the defendants violated the law when concessions personnel “over-served Michael who showed visible signs of intoxication.”











