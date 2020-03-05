“Intern Eve is featured here playing in 110 mph winds. She was fine afterwards!” the observatory tweeted.

Tom Padham, a weather observer and education specialist at the observatory, said gusts peaked at 133 mph around 9 a.m. Wednesday. A video posted to Twitter showed one of the observatory’s interns tumbling to the ground as the winds pushed against her.

As winds tore down wires and damaged property in parts of southern New England Wednesday, researchers at the Mount Washington Observatory in New Hampshire recorded the highest wind speed to whip against the mountain so far this winter.

Advertisement

The gusts were recorded during a winter storm that blew five inches of snow across Mount Washington Wednesday. Padham said the windchill on the mountain dropped to -20 degrees at one point during the storm.

The strong storm system and the high pressure building behind it as it moved into Canada caused the high winds, Padham said.

“The [wind speed] was right about average for the strongest storm we usually see in a year,” Padham said, adding that the highest wind speed recorded on the mountain each year is usually between 125 to 135 mph.

The fastest gusts ever recorded on Mount Washington were on April 12, 1934, when wind speeds reached 231 mph during a storm, according to the observatory’s website.

These gusts also held the record for fastest wind speeds recorded anywhere on the surface of the Earth until 1996, when 253 mph winds blew against an unoccupied instrument station in Barrow Island, Australia during Typhoon Olivia.

Despite this, the observatory said Mount Washington still holds the record for highest wind speeds observed by humans.

Padham said 182 mph winds recorded on Dec. 4, 1980 was the closest winds on the mountain have come to breaking the 1934 record. Padham said researchers at the observatory also recorded unusually fast gusts on Feb. 25 last year, when wind speeds reached 171 mph.

Advertisement

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.