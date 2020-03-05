However, the study says, higher egg consumption could be problematic.

That’s the takeaway from a new Harvard study that asserts there is no connection between eating up to one egg per day and an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. The study, led by researchers from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, was published Wednesday in the British Medical Journal.

“Results from our updated meta-analysis suggest that higher egg consumption could be associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease among people with type 2 diabetes,” the study says.

The study, though, also cautions that “data from short term randomized interventions suggest that higher egg consumption has no deleterious impact on cardiovascular disease risk factors among people with diabetes. ... Further studies are warranted to understand these discrepancies.”

Advertisement

The study’s first author, Jean-Philippe Drouin-Chartier, a visiting scientist in the Chan School’s Department of Nutrition who teaches at Laval University in Québec, commented on the findings in a statement posted to the Harvard Gazette, which is put out by Harvard’s public relations team.

“Recent studies reignited the debate on this controversial topic, but our study provides compelling evidence supporting the lack of an appreciable association between moderate egg consumption and cardiovascular disease,” Drouin-Chartier said.

The Gazette said the study updated a 1999 Harvard study that found no association between eggs and cardiovascular disease.

For the study published Wednesday, the Gazette said, researchers crunched health data from 173,563 women and 90,214 men who participated in the Nurses’ Health Study I and II, as well as the Health Professionals Follow-Up Study, and who were free of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and “cancer at the baseline.”

Researchers used “repeated measures of diet,” the Gazette said, including up to 32 years of follow-up, to screen for “potentially confounding" factors such as high body mass index and red meat consumption.

Advertisement

According to the study, “consumption of at least one egg per day was not associated with incident cardiovascular disease risk after adjustment for updated lifestyle and dietary factors associated with egg intake (hazard ratio for at least one egg per day v less than one egg per month 0.93, 95% confidence interval 0.82 to 1.05).”

In addition, the study says, findings show “that moderate egg consumption (up to one egg per day) is not associated with cardiovascular disease risk overall, and is associated with potentially lower cardiovascular disease risk in Asian populations.”

At the same time, moderate egg consumption isn’t essential for a healthy diet, according to study co-author Shilpa Bhupathiraju, a research scientist at the Chan School’s Department of Nutrition and associate epidemiologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

“There is a range of other foods that can be included in a healthy breakfast, such as whole grain toasts, plain yogurt, and fruits,” Bhupathiraju said in the Gazette statement.

The study says cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in men and women in the US, and that eggs are a major source of dietary cholesterol. However, the study says, eggs are also a source of protein, iron, unsaturated fatty acids, phospholipids, and carotenoids.

But owing to the cholesterol content of eggs, the study says, the connection between eating them and cardiovascular disease risk has been a topic of “intense debate” over the past decade, with some studies finding no connection between the two and others finding a higher risk.

Advertisement





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.