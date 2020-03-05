One person was killed in a single-car crash in Yarmouth Thursday morning, police said.
The age, gender and name of the person was not available pending notification of next of kin.
In a statement posted on Facebook, Yarmouth police said officers responded to the 200 block of Old Main Street around 7:25 a.m. Thursday after a 911 caller reported that the vehicle had struck a tree and a utility pole."
Arriving officers found the car “off the road with heavy front-end damage.” The driver was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital but did not survive, police said.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by Yarmouth and Barnstable police along with the Barnstable County Sheriff’s department’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations, police said.
The road in the area was closed while police investigated.
